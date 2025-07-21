Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot's bad luck? Netizens claim less than 1% chance of being on Coldplay's kiss cam

Andy Byron, the former Astronomer CEO, had his luck run out when he was caught cozying up to Kristin Cabot, his company's HR head, at the Coldplay concert. The moment, caught on the kiss cam, sparked affair rumors, leading to Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropping her husband's last name from her social media profile. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. (Screengrab (X))

Byron resigned as Astronomer CEO over the issue. However, netizens have noted that his luck must have been terribly bad to have been caught on the kiss cam, since the chances of being shown there are very less.

What are the chances of being on Coldplay's kiss cam?

Many on social media have noted that the chances of being on Coldplay's kiss cam are extremely low, less than 1 per cent.

Coldplay concerts in stadiums would have an average attendance of 40,000 to 80,000 people. Given that kiss cam segments are small, only 5-10 people among the attendees are likely to be highlighted. This puts the odds of being featured at less than 1 is to 5000 at best.

One X user commented, "Love the wild mathematical odds of them ending up on the cam at a concert with 65,000+ people (the size of a small town). The Universe said “Oh are ya enjoying the concert Mr. Big CEO? **Kiss Cam*** HOW ABOUT NOW?”. Another noted that the odds are ‘too much’ and 'too weird'.

A profile on X, going by the name ‘The Facts Dude’, announced it would ‘crunch some numbers’.

As per the page, “The attendance at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium on July 16, 2025, was approximately 66,000 people.” It went on to add, “The probability of Andy Byron and Kristin Cobat to be selected on the kiss cam is approximately 1 in 22,000.”

The post concluded that this is the same chance as ‘hole-in-one in golf as an amateur golfer’.

“Your sins will find you out,” the post added.

The CEO of Efani, which calls itself 'America's Most Secure Mobile Service' also drew attention to cybersecurity while commenting on the chances of getting caught on the kiss cam.

“1 in a million chance of getting caught on a Coldplay kiss cam? Try 1000X more likely to get hacked. The jumbotron’s watching, but so are cybercriminals. @efani’s got your back with top-tier cybersecurity. Don’t be the next viral story,” he wrote on X.