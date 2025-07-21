Andy Byron could pay as much as Jeff Bezos if Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ saga ends in divorce: Expert

Andy Byron, former CEO of data company Astronomer, could end up losing millions if the ‘kiss cam’saga ends up in a divorce from wife Megan Kerrigan. The executive was spotted cuddling with HR chief Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay Boston concert on Wednesday. He is now facing flak amid ‘cheating’ and ‘affair’ allegations. Andy Byron could pay millions if his wife files for divorce, experts said(X)

Byron and Cabot are yet to issue a statement on the situation. Astronomer announced on Saturday that the former has resigned from his post. His wife, Megan Kerrigan, deleted her social media accounts after dropping her surname, Byron, from her profiles.

An expert told The New York Post that Kerrigan could earn millions if she files for divorce. The figures go as high as the settlement between Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. The Amazon founder, the fourth richest person in the world currently, ended up paying $38 billion.

According to Massachusetts laws, Megan, who shares two kids with Byron, could take home half of her husband's net worth, which is estimated anywhere between $20 million and $70 million, the New York Post reports.

The state mandates that those married for over seven years to split any assets they built together, matrimony and family lawyer Nancy Chemtob, a partner at Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda, told the outlet.

“It’s obviously a long-term relationship,” she added. If, as reported, Byron is worth $70 million, he would have to shell out a massive amount.

Chemtob further noted that Kristin Cabot might not have to face a similar dilemma if her marriage also ends up in divorce. She has reportedly been married to Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot for a relatively short time.

Another marital lawyer, Los Angeles-based Jackie Combs, told The Post that courts are usually reluctant to enforce infidelity provisions.

“I think the worst thing in this case is the embarrassment factor for the kids,” she explained. "The problem here is that now, the kids are embarrassed, the families are embarrassed, and there’s going to be a lot of expenses with regard to therapy for the children, getting separate homes, things like that.”