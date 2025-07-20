Kristin Cabot's old post about Andy Byron goes viral: ‘I have been energised…’

Amid the Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot kiss cam saga, an old Linkdin post from Kristin has gone viral in which she praised Andy Byron. The post that she wrote after joining Astronomer as Chief People Officer, said, “I have been energised in my conversation with Andy Byron.” She further said that she is excited for the opportunities in the company and aiding employees career development. According to reports, Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of the Massachusetts-based distillery Privateer Rum.(X)

Kristin who joined Astronomer back in November 2024, wrote about her role and her conversation with the CEO, on her Linkedin account that now seems to be deleted. “I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” Cabot said in the Linkedin post.

Recently, Cabot came to the limelight when she was caught with the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during a Coldplay concert. The viral video from the concert sparked controversy leading to the resignation of Byron from the company.

Her Linkedin account earlier showed her bio in which she claimed to build trust with everyone, from CEO’s to employees. “An influential leader and fearless change agent,” she wrote further. According to her account, her skills include, employment engagement, talent acquisition and executive coaching among other things.

Also read: ‘Our leaders must set standard’: What Astronomer said on Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ controversy

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Cabot who was the Chief HR officer at Astronomer, holds a Bachelors of arts degree and has previously worked with companies like ObserveIT, Neo4j, and Proofpoint. According to reports, she is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of the Massachusetts-based distillery Privateer Rum. Previously, she was married to Kenneth Thornby, and their divorce was finalised in 2022. After the controversy photos of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot with their respective families have surfaced online.

Meanwhile, Astronomer also released an official statement saying that “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”