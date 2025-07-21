Did Coldplay fan Grace Springer earn money from viral concert kiss cam video? Here's how much she made

Grace Springer, who came into the limelight for recording the now-famous Coldplay kiss cam video, has opened about the specific impacts that sharing the video has made on her life. Coldplay fan Grace Springer explained that she was not expecting to see her on the big screen, but all that happened because she loves to capture moments.(X@Hopes_times)

During her appearance on the UK's This Morning, Springer spoke to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary about filming the jaw-dropping moment during the band's Gillette Stadium concert this month.

The 28-year-old explained that she was not expecting to see her on the big screen, but all that happened because she loves to capture moments.

“I was hoping to see myself on the big screen, and I love to capture moments, so that’s why my phone was out in the first place,” she said. “In the moment when I filmed it, I didn’t think much of it, but of course, everyone was kind of chattering. There was over 50,000 people at the concert, so it was a hot topic.”

What was captured in the kiss-cam video

At the Wednesday, July 16 performance, singer Chris Martin called out two people who were cuddling in the crowd in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

Reacting to the duo's shock, Martin said, “Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You’re OK.”

He then quickly added, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.”

Later, it was revealed that the two were Andy Byron, then CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the chief people officer of the organisation. Following the widely shared controversy, Megan Kerrigan Byron, the CEO's wife, allegedly scrubbed “Byron” from her Facebook profile before deactivating her account.

Did Coldplay fan Springer make any money from video?

Springer further claimed that she “never would have imagined” the video would go viral the way it has.

She said her video has only received views, declaring that “I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views.”

“It’s not monetized,” she added.

Her statement came days after Andy resigned as CEO Astronomer amid the scandal, and cofounder Pete DeJoy succeeded him.