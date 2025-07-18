Who is Grace Springer? Coldplay fan who filmed Andy Byron's alleged affair issues strong message for ‘cheating couple’

A Coldplay fan, who caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his human resources chief Kristin Cabot canoodling at a show, has spoken up about the shocking moment. Grace Springer (right) pictured at the Coldplay gig before she caught the jaw-dropping moment of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam. @instaagraace/Instagram

Grace Springer, 28, recorded the moment during Coldplay's performance in Boston on Wednesday night and posted it online without realizing the internet wildfire she was about to start.

When the camera captured him, Byron, who is married and shares two children with his wife,, suddenly hid behind a barrier. Cabot also looked clearly embarrassed as she put her hands over her face. In the viral video, Chris Martin can be heard saying, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

Who is Grace Springer?

Speaking to The Sun, Springer, who is located in New Jersey, opened up about the viral video, which has caught netizens' attention.

Defending the viral video clip of a CEO's alleged affair with his staffer, she said Byron has received a blunt lesson, stressing that those who “Play stupid games ... win stupid prizes!”

“A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” she said.

Springer expressed her hope that the wife of the CEO, who was allegedly deceived, can recover from the tragic event and be given “a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them.”

“I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise,” she continued.

Grace, a huge admirer of Coldplay, traveled to Boston with friends for the concert.

She claimed that following the concert, there was “a lot of talk” about the jaw-dropping incident.

“It was definitely a hot topic, but no one knew who they were,” Grace said.

What happened after Grace Springer posted Byron's video?

Springer further explained the response of social media to her video, which has amassed over 46 million views and 4.9 million likes.

“When I posted late last night before bed it was picking up traction with a couple thousand views. I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least.”