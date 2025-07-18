Ryan Murphy to direct, Nicole Kidman as Kristin Cabot; internet wants Netflix show on Astronomer CEO-Coldplay drama

Just how quickly an 'affair' can be exposed in the age of social media was apparent after the CEO and HR head of startup Astronomer were filmed on the jumbotron in a rather intimate hug at a recent Coldplay gig. Andy Byron and Kristin Talbot were caught unaware at the concert, and their reactions even had Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonder out loud if they were having an affair. As the unexpected exposé became an internet meme on Wednesday, the internet wanted the drama to be turned into a limited series, if not a full-fledged telenovela. And social media users came armed with casting suggestions. The internet has run wild with suggestions for cast and crew on a 'dream' show about the Coldplay concert drama.

Internet wants limited series on Coldplay concert drama

Internet meme page Betches shared the video of Andy and Kristin being 'caught' at the concert on Twitter and wrote: 'Can't wait for the limited series about this'. Resharing the same post on Instagram, the page added in the caption: "Coldplayed, a new limited series coming soon to a streamer near you." Right on cue, the comments section came up with some innovative suggestions for the cast and crew if such a series were to be made.

"Get Ryan Murphy on the phone," wrote one social media user, referring to the producer-director known for creating scandalous TV shows like Nip/Tuck and Glee, apart from series based on real-life incidents, notably American Crime Story. Others had differing suggestions. "Nope, I'll go with Marc Cherry of Desperate Housewives," replied one, arguing that Desperate Housewives' 'a-scandal-a-minute' approach suits this fiasco.

There were suggestions for the 'leads', too. "Nicole Kidman is already at the wig fitting," quipped one, while another wanted people to "let Gwenyth (Paltrow) play her". Another added, "Only Fitz can play the CEO."

Many said the show, if ever made, would be a perfect fit for the next season of Trainwreck, Netflix's documentary series on scandals at music events. "New @netflix train wreck coming soon," chirped one person in the comments.

What is the drama about

The incident took place at Coldplay's recent concert in Massachusetts. One of the viral clips from the gig shows frontman Chris Martin unintentionally putting a spotlight on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot, respectively. When the camera focused on them, both individuals quickly moved away and tried to hide their faces as they appeared on the big screen. Seeing their reaction, Chris Martin reportedly quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. His cosy appearance with Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert raised questions about whether he's having an extramarital affair.

Byron addressed the incident in a statement released hours after the footage went viral, blaming the venue for invading their privacy.