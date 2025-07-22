Who was Rosie Roche? Princes William and Harry’s cousin found dead with gun near her

Rosie Roche, Prince William and Harry's cousin, was found dead at the age of 20, with a firearm near her. She died at her family home on July 14. Rosie Roche was Prince Harry and William's cousin(AFP)

She was found dead by her mother and sister after she was packing to go with friends. A firearm was found close to her on the property in Norton, near Malmesbury, Wilts.

As per The Sun, Roche's death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’ by authorities, and they do not suspect any ‘third-party involvement’. The investigation was opened at the coroner's court in Wiltshire and Swindon, and it has been adjourned to October 25.

Who is Rosie Roche?

Rosie Roche is the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle. She was studying English Literature at Durham University. A spokesperson commented that Roche would be ‘sorely missed. ’

An obituary was put out for her in the Yorkshire Post, which read -

"Roche Rosie Jeanne Burke

Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long."

A private funeral is slated to take place, and there will be a memorial service at a later date.

Another gun death in the family

The news of Roche's death comes after that of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Harry and William's cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston. He died from a head injury, with a gun being found nearby in that instance as well.

This occurred in February 2024.

In this matter, Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, had declared Kingston to have taken his own life.

Meanwhile, both Roche's family and a spokesperson for Prince William declined to comment to The Sun.