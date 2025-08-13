Grow a Garden fixes common pet and plant issues ahead of August 16 update

Popular Roblox farming-simulation game Grow a Garden has rolled out Update 1.18.1, bringing a fresh round of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. The changes, now live on new and private servers (v1720+), aim to smooth out player experience ahead of the next big content drop. The latest update was shared on the official X account of Roblox Grow a Garden. Check out the new update of Grow a Garden.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

https://x.com/GrowaGardenRblx/status/1955197997555519602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1955197997555519602%7Ctwgr%5Ecd11a3eebe2b0e4cb813e082dd54c7fb95368429%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fm.economictimes.com%2Fnews%2Finternational%2Fus%2Fgrow-a-gardens-new-fixes-including-pet-hunger-aging-and-plants-announced-when-is-the-next-update-coming%2Farticleshow%2F123279277.cms

The latest patch addresses several lingering issues

Here are the key fixes in Update 1.18.1, according to the official X profile for Roblox Grow a Garden:

Fixed Spinosaurus passive not working,

Fixed pets not aging offline,

Fixed pet hunger not going down while offline,

Fixed some issues with plants,

And a few more small fixes

This update follows the game’s recent Kitchen Storm expansion (August 9), which continued the ongoing cooking event with new recipes, rewards, crops, and the Rat Connoisseur NPC. The cooking pot’s mechanics were also tweaked to improve the odds of creating mutated meals.

Also read: Grow a Garden: How to make different types of spaghetti? Full recipe

The wait for new content will not be long for fans. The next Grow a Garden update is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, launching at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM EDT / 3 PM BST, according to PCGamesN.

Players can anticipate more pets, seeds, mutations, and perhaps even more event tie-ins thanks to the developer's regular weekly update schedule.

In the meantime, players are encouraged to make the most of last week’s limited-time event before it expires with the new patch rollout.

FAQs:

What does Grow a Garden’s Update 1.18.1 fix?

It resolves issues with Spinosaurus’ passive ability, pets not aging or getting hungry while offline, plant glitches, and other minor bugs.

When is the next Grow a Garden update?

The next update is scheduled for August 16, 2025, at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM EDT / 3 PM BST.

What recent content was added before this patch?

The August 9 Kitchen Storm expansion added new recipes, crops, rewards, the Rat Connoisseur NPC, and improved cooking mechanics.