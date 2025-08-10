Grow a Garden: How to make Sweet Tea, Candy Apple, and Porridge? Full recipes

Struggling to make Sweet Tea, Porridge, or Candy Apples in Grow a Garden on Roblox? We have got you covered with the complete recipes and the latest game updates to help you master your culinary creations! Grow a Garden: Check out new recipes and Kitchen Storm Update. (Roblox)

Sweet Tea Recipes

Mythical Sweet Tea: 2 Ember Lily, 1 Burning Bud, 1 Blueberry

Divine Sweet Tea: 2 Ember Lily, 1 Burning Bud, 1 Blueberry

Prismatic Sweet Tea: 4 Sugar Apple, 1 Ember Lily

Transcendent Sweet Tea: 2 Candy Blossom, 3 Bone Blossom

Candy Apple Recipes

Prismatic Candy Apple: 1 Apple, 1 Bone Blossom

Divine Candy Apple: 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Mango

Mythical Candy Apple: 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Blueberry

Porridge Recipes

Transcendent Porridge: 1 Banana, 1 Sugar Apple, 3 Bone Blossom

Prismatic Porridge: 1 Corn, 1 Banana, 3 Bone Blossom

Divine Porridge: 2 Corn, 3 Mango

Latest Update:

Kitchen Storm (Version 1.18.0)

Released on August 9, 2025, the Kitchen Storm Update introduces exciting new features to enhance your cooking experience in Grow a Garden:

Rat Connoisseur & Mutation System: A new NPC, the Rat Connoisseur, challenges players to create mutated meals. The Cooking Pot now includes a mutation gauge that tracks the mutation level of your dishes. Add mutated fruits to increase the gauge and craft unique meals to earn random rewards from the Rat Connoisseur based on mutation quality.

Recipe Book: A new in-game tool to help you track and organize your cooking recipes with ease.

Pet Loadouts: Customize and equip pets to gain various in-game bonuses.

New Plants, Pets, and Seeds: Discover new crops and companions, including the Taco Fern and Pancake Stack.

New Events & Cosmetics: Enjoy new events and cosmetic items like the Pink Cake, Blue Cake, and Golden Hotdog Statue.