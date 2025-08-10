Grow a Garden: How to make Sweet Tea, Candy Apple, and Porridge? Full recipes
Master Sweet Tea, Candy Apples, and Porridge in Grow a Garden. Check out new recipes and Kitchen Storm Update with Rat Connoisseur, new pets, and more.
Struggling to make Sweet Tea, Porridge, or Candy Apples in Grow a Garden on Roblox? We have got you covered with the complete recipes and the latest game updates to help you master your culinary creations!
Sweet Tea Recipes
Mythical Sweet Tea: 2 Ember Lily, 1 Burning Bud, 1 Blueberry
Divine Sweet Tea: 2 Ember Lily, 1 Burning Bud, 1 Blueberry
Prismatic Sweet Tea: 4 Sugar Apple, 1 Ember Lily
Transcendent Sweet Tea: 2 Candy Blossom, 3 Bone Blossom
Candy Apple Recipes
Prismatic Candy Apple: 1 Apple, 1 Bone Blossom
Divine Candy Apple: 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Mango
Mythical Candy Apple: 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Blueberry
Porridge Recipes
Transcendent Porridge: 1 Banana, 1 Sugar Apple, 3 Bone Blossom
Prismatic Porridge: 1 Corn, 1 Banana, 3 Bone Blossom
Divine Porridge: 2 Corn, 3 Mango
Latest Update:
Kitchen Storm (Version 1.18.0)
Released on August 9, 2025, the Kitchen Storm Update introduces exciting new features to enhance your cooking experience in Grow a Garden:
Rat Connoisseur & Mutation System: A new NPC, the Rat Connoisseur, challenges players to create mutated meals. The Cooking Pot now includes a mutation gauge that tracks the mutation level of your dishes. Add mutated fruits to increase the gauge and craft unique meals to earn random rewards from the Rat Connoisseur based on mutation quality.
Recipe Book: A new in-game tool to help you track and organize your cooking recipes with ease.
Pet Loadouts: Customize and equip pets to gain various in-game bonuses.
New Plants, Pets, and Seeds: Discover new crops and companions, including the Taco Fern and Pancake Stack.
New Events & Cosmetics: Enjoy new events and cosmetic items like the Pink Cake, Blue Cake, and Golden Hotdog Statue.