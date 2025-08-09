Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update: List of all new recipes in Roblox - porridge to pie

Roblox’s Grow a Garden has turned every farmer into a chef with its latest Kitchen Storm update. The new Cooking feature lets players mix harvested crops into meals and serve them to the NPC Chris P. for rewards, with the best recipes delivering the biggest payouts. Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm is live now(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

To start cooking, head to the center of the Garden where a large boiling pot awaits. Drop in each required ingredient one by one to craft your dish, then present it to Chris P. You can also use the in-game “What Can I Cook?” Ingredient-Matcher to instantly see what you can make with your current harvest.

For those looking to go straight for the highest-quality meals, here’s the simplified list of the best-tier recipe for every dish in the game:

Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update: List of all new recipes in Roblox

Soup – Best-tier recipe is still unknown for the Prismatic level, with turquoise water colour in the pot.

Sushi – One Bamboo, one Corn, and three Bone Blossoms.

Sandwich – One Tomato, one Banana, and three Bone Blossoms.

Pie – One Coconut and four Bone Blossoms.

Burger – One Violet Corn, one Tomato, and three Bone Blossoms.

Waffle – Three Sugar Apples and two Coconuts.

Salad – One Tomato (Grand) and four Bone Blossoms.

Hotdog – One Violet Corn, three Bone Blossoms, and one Elder Strawberry.

Ice Cream – One Sugarglaze, one Sugar Apple, and three Bone Blossoms.

Donut – One Beanstalk, one Sugarglaze, and three Bone Blossoms.

Pizza – One Beanstalk, one Banana, and three Bone Blossoms.

Cake – Two Bone Blossoms, one Elder Strawberry, one Sugarglaze, and one Sugar Apple.

Candy Apple – One Sugar Apple, one Sugarglaze, and three Bone Blossoms.

Porridge – One Sugarglaze, one Sugar Apple, and three Bone Blossoms.

Sweet Tea – One Beanstalk, one Ember Lily, one Sugar Apple, one Giant Pinecone, and one Elder Strawberry.

Smoothie – One Sugar Apple and four Bone Blossoms.

Spaghetti – One Tomato, one Corn, one Bell Pepper, and two Bone Blossoms.

Rarer ingredients like Bone Blossom, Sugarglaze, Elder Strawberry, and Violet Corn are essential for most top-tier dishes, so keeping them stocked is key. Higher-tier recipes can take longer to cook, with the most elaborate meals taking up to 20 minutes, but they yield the most valuable rewards.