Grow a Garden: How to make different types of spaghetti? Full recipe

The latest Grow a Garden update - known as Update 18 or the Kitchen Storm patch - rolled out new recipes for players to experiment with. Among them is spaghetti, a dish that can be cooked in several variations, each tied to different reward tiers. According to Game Rant, both Chris P. and the newly added Rat Connoisseur NPC are ready to trade these dishes for in-game loot. Grow a Garden's Kitchen Storm update allows you to cook spaghetti.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Cooking spaghetti takes about six minutes, so anyone stocked up on ingredients can pump out multiple servings in a short session. Rarer recipes like Prismatic and Transcendent spaghetti offer better chances at landing the top prizes, making them a priority for players chasing high-value items.

Also read: Grow a Garden: How to make Sweet Tea, Candy Apple, and Porridge? Full recipes

Grow a Garden: Ingredients for each spaghetti type

As per Game Rant, to cook Transcendent Spaghetti, you will need one Sugar Glaze, one Grand Tomato, and three Bone Blossoms.

Prismatic Spaghetti calls for one Tomato, one Corn, one Bell Pepper, and two Bone Blossoms.

Divine Spaghetti requires one Tomato, one Corn, one Beanstalk, and two Ember Lilies.

Mythical Spaghetti uses one Tomato, one Corn, one Mushroom, and two Dragon Peppers.

The game’s recipe book lists a broader range of possible spaghetti ingredients, including Tomato, Corn, Cauliflower, Banana, Bell Pepper, Pepper, Bone Blossom, Carrot, Beanstalk, and more. Players can mix and match depending on what is in their inventory, though rarer plants typically lead to higher-tier dishes.

Also read: How to make salad in Grow a Garden? Full step-by-step guide for Chris P Bacon event

Grow a Garden: What you can earn from each NPC

Once the dish is ready, you can serve it to Chris P. or the Rat Connoisseur. Chris P’s rewards include Sheckles, Mutation Sprays, Gourmet Seed Packs, toys, rare seeds, the Pretzel Cart, Pancake Stack, and more. Some prizes are consumables, while others are decorative or functional items for your garden.

The Rat Connoisseur has a different set of goodies. You could walk away with a Culinarian Chest, Butternut Squash, Pricklefruit, a Kitchen Crate, rare Pet Shards, the Gorilla Chef, a Smoothie Fountain, or decorative kitchen furniture. The variety makes it worth trying both routes to see which fits your needs.

What is Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden is a farming and life-simulation game on Roblox. Players can plant, harvest, and trade crops while customizing their gardens with decorative items and interactive NPC features. With frequent content drops like new recipes, rare plants, and themed events, it has become a popular pick for players.

FAQs

Q: How long does spaghetti take to cook in Grow a Garden?

A: It takes about six minutes per batch.

Q: Who can I give spaghetti to in Grow a Garden?

A: You can give it to Chris P. or the Rat Connoisseur.

Q: Which spaghetti recipe gives the best rewards?

A: Transcendent and Prismatic spaghetti have the highest potential.

Q: Can I mix ingredients from different recipes?

A: Yes, but using rarer items often results in better dishes.