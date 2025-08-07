Roblox down again? Users report ‘unknown error occurred’ message and login issues

Roblox users are reporting widespread login issues and receiving an "Unknown error occurred" message. The company has not yet issued an official statement. Roblox users are reporting widespread login issues. (AP)

According to DownDetector, reports of errors peaked around 9:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, with the majority of users unable to login.

One user reported, “Like an hour, i was playing it fine an hour ago and then i got logged out and it says an unknown error occurred when i try to login now.”

Another asked, “Anyone else having trouble joining a game on the website or is it just me?”

Another player reported, “I can’t log into Roblox at all and it is saying error.”

Social Media Reports

Several players also took to X to share the issues they were facing.

“Roblox might be down it won’t log me in my account,” one user reported.

Another wrote, “Severs are also down you can't join them also and people can't sign in to Roblox.”

A third person wrote, “Roblox is completely down, app and website are gone."

Another user reported, “It’s still down for me, it won’t let me login. it says ‘system error, try again later.’”

Another person added, “Roblox is down and my password literally got CHANGED bro what is going on.”

This is the second time today that the servers have gone down. The first outage was reported around 8 p.m., with users experiencing similar issues.