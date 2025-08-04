Roblox dating: Early access coming? What we know

Roblox, the online game platform and game creation system, has been a massive hit. “Roblox is the ultimate virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine,” the site reads. David Baszucki, the CEO of Roblox, said in a TechStuff interview that his vision is always to make Roblox a more adult-oriented platform. (AP)

As of 2025, Roblox reportedly boasts around 85.3 million daily active users (DAU) and 380 million monthly active users (MAU).

While enjoying its popularity, Roblox is mostly limited to a certain age group, but the company has been pushing to expand horizons. How does it plan to do so? By tapping into adult users.

Roblox, in its 2023 keynote, expressed a desire to cater to the 17+ market, and a specific objective was to turn the game into a dating hub for adults. So, when is the Roblox dating feature coming, and will there be an early access for it?

Roblox dating: What we know

David Baszucki, the CEO of Roblox, said in a TechStuff interview that his vision is always to make Roblox a more adult-oriented platform.

However, the 2023 address about bringing dating to Roblox raised some eyebrows, because obviously, there are many kids who log in each day to play the game. Roblox has, historically, done a good job at ensuring features which are not meant for those under 18, do not reach the group.

Documents are needed as ID proof for age, and there are features that instantly block addresses and other identifiable chat information. However, one user noted that in Roblox's fan-made Squid Game recreation, some of the voice chatters (restricted to 17+) belonged to kids, meaning they likely used their parents' IDs to bypass the game's safety protocols.

Notably, Roblox is not looking to serve as a platform to find dates, but rather to help people already in relationships. “I think a lot of people who are too afraid to go on a real-life date might find it easier to have a virtual date to start,” the CEO explained.

Currently, Roblox community standards explicitly prohibit dating, but the new feature could be made available to those who are 21 and above. Recently, one X user also said that UGCs related to dating are now allowed on Roblox, sharing what appeared to be a post from someone identifying themself as Roblox staff.

"Statements that are self-referential or referencing real-world relationships (e.g., "Sorry ladies, I'm autistic" or "I <3 my boyfriend") are generally not considered violations under our current policies unless they include inappropriate, offensive, or targeted language. That said, we always appreciate community reports like this to help us identify edge cases or anything that may have slipped through. If you spot anything you believe violates our guidelines, feel free to report it directly in the catalog, and our team will take a closer look," the comment read.