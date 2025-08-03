Grow a Garden: How to get the Grandmaster Sprinkler in the viral Roblox game

Grow a Garden, a farming simulation game on Roblox, has become a surprise sensation this summer. Created by a teenager within days, the game set new records for the highest number of concurrent players on the platform, which has surpassed titles developed over years with large budgets. Its success helped Roblox surpass 100 million daily active users. Grow a Garden is a popular Roblox game featuring gardening, new gear, and rare items to collect.(Roblex)

The game offers a range of activities around planting, growing, and harvesting crops. Recently, Grow a Garden introduced a new rare item called the Grandmaster Sprinkler, available in the Gear shop. This sprinkler improves plant growth size and increases the chances of mutations, making it highly valuable for players aiming to optimise their gardens.

Grow a Garden: How to Get the Grandmaster Sprinkler

The Grandmaster Sprinkler costs 50 million Sheckles, the Grow a Garden game’s currency. To buy it, visit the Gear shop located between the Egg shop and the Crafting station in the game world. You can walk there or use the Recall Wrench to teleport.

Once at the shop, find the NPC named Eloise and press the E key to open the gear catalogue. Scroll toward the bottom of the list to find the Grandmaster Sprinkler near the end. Since it is a Prismatic rarity item, it rarely appears in stock. Players often miss it during normal gameplay.

To keep track of when the sprinkler is available, join Grow a Garden’s Discord communities and enable notifications for Gear shop restocks. Alternatively, players can skip waiting by purchasing the sprinkler directly with 299 Robux, Roblox’s premium currency.

How to Use the Grandmaster Sprinkler

The Grandmaster Sprinkler functions like other sprinklers in the game. Equip it from your backpack, then place it on your plot by clicking on the desired spot. The sprinkler waters plants within its range, accelerating their growth and boosting mutation chances.

To see its full effect, exit and re-enter the game after placing the sprinkler.

Is the Grandmaster Sprinkler Worth Buying?

The Grandmaster Sprinkler is a rare and powerful tool in the Grow a Garden game. It works best when used alongside top-tier plants such as Bone Blossom, Candy Blossom, Maple Apple, or Tranquil Bloom. Positioning the sprinkler centrally among these crops can enhance their growth and improve mutation chances, helping players increase their in-game wealth faster.