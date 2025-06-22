Jack Betts, best known for Spider-Man and spaghetti Westerns, dies at 96

Veteran actor Jack Betts has passed away at the age of 96. According to People, his nephew Dean Sullivan confirmed that Betts died in his sleep on June 19 at his home in Los Osos, California. The actor was widely known for his roles in classic spaghetti Westerns and as Henry Balkan in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002). Jack Betts shared a close friendship with actress Doris Roberts of Everybody Loves Raymond fame. They lived together until Roberts died in 2016. She also directed Screen Test: Take One, a play written by Betts based on a soap opera. Jack Betts, renowned for his role as Henry Balkan in Spider-Man and various spaghetti Westerns, passed away at 96.(@cosmic_marvel/X)

Acting career shaped by stage and screen

Born in New Jersey, Jack Betts moved to Miami with his family at the age of 10. His love for acting began early, after watching Laurence Olivier’s performance in Wuthering Heights in 1939. He studied theater at the University of Miami and later debuted on Broadway in Richard III.

In the 1960s, he starred in several Italian Westerns, including Sugar Coat (1966), directed by Franco Giraldi. He also took the lead in Broadway’s Dracula for three years starting in 1977. His television appearances included hits like Seinfeld, Frasier, Friends, and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Betts is perhaps best recognized for playing Henry Balkan in Spider-Man, where he shared the screen with Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn. His later appearances included roles in My Name Is Earl, Recovery Road, and Good Trouble in 2019.

Tributes pour in after Betts’ passing

Following news of his death, the Beverly Hills Playhouse paid tribute to the actor with a heartfelt Instagram post. “Our beloved Jack Betts passed away peacefully at home,” the caption read. The post concluded, “There was only ever one like this, and we are the richer for having his presence in our theatre. Rest in peace, Jack.”

A fan account of Everybody Loves Raymond shared their grief over Betts' demise.

Several fans also praised Jack Betts' range and his role in spaghetti Westerns.

Betts is survived by his nephew Dean, nieces Lynee and Gail, and his sister Joan, who turns 100 in November.

