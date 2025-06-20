New COVID variant ‘Nimbus’ spreading in California, causes ‘razor blade throat’

COVID-19 rages on as a new threat to the state of California. According to recent reports, a deadly subvariant, NB1.8.1 or “Nimbus,” is on the rise and carries symptoms of razor blade throats, which implies that those affected experience throat pain equivalent to having shards of glass stuck. The spread of this subvariant in other countries as well has raised concerns among the medical community and the general public. The Nimbus subvariant now represents 55% of Covid-19 cases in California, with wastewater surveillance indicating rising viral levels.(Unsplash)

What is ‘Nimbus’?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this new subvariant is a part of the Omicron family and is now almost parallel in effect to that of the last most dominant subvariant: the LP 8.1. The nimbus is now responsible for 37% of all coronavirus samples detected. California has been under threat by this subvariant ever since May and now comprises 55% of cases detected in the state as per the state Department of Public Health.

“Before Omicron, I think most people presented with the usual loss of taste and smell as the predominant symptom and shortness of breath,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious-disease expert to the LA Times. But due to the “razor blade throat” effect of the Nimbus subvariant, attention has now been diverted to “other aspects of these symptoms”.

Wastewater surveillance

Elevated levels of coronavirus have been detected in the state’s wastewater as per noted professionals and may be contributing to the spike in cases. Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, regional chief of infectious diseases for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, wrote in an email to The Times, “Wastewater surveillance across Southern California shows variability: Santa Barbara watersheds are reporting moderate-to-high levels, Ventura and Los Angeles counties are seeing low-to-moderate levels, Riverside is reporting low levels, while San Bernardino is experiencing high activity.”

The state Department of Public Health says that viral levels in wastewater have risen by 13% for the ten-day period concluded on May 30 which proves why more positive cases of the virus have started to appear in the city. As per its official website, coronavirus levels across California continue to remain at a “medium” scale.

Coronavirus levels in Santa Clara County have started to rise over the summer while the levels in the sewershed of San José are considered to be high. Palo Alto records “medium” levels and Sunnyvale reports “low”. San Francisco, on the other hand, still has a relatively lower number of cases being reported.

This uptick in cases is happening at a time when the US Department of Health and Human Services, led by vaccine critic Robert F Kennedy Jr, is making the intake of COVID-19 vaccines substantially difficult. An open letter by 30 notable medical organizations has tried to criticize this call of the government and urges people to rely on scientific facts and get themselves vaccinated during a time of dire need.

By Stuti Gupta