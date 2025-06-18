What is razor blade throat? New Covid variant ‘Nimbus’ causing very painful symptom, know about prevention

A new COVID-19 variant, called NB.1.8.1, might be behind nearly a third of new cases, according to health officials. This variant, which some people are calling “Nimbus,” is getting attention because of one painful symptom—something people are now describing as “razor blade throat.” Experts believe Nimbus spreads more easily, but doesn’t seem to cause more severe illness.(Pexels)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Nimbus made up about 37% of COVID-19 cases in the US in the two weeks ending June 7.

Experts believe Nimbus spreads more easily, but doesn’t seem to cause more severe illness, as cited by Fox news report.

What is “razor blade throat”?

People who have caught the Nimbus variant have described having a really bad sore throat — some say it feels like swallowing broken glass. Doctors say the pain can get so bad that it’s hard to talk, eat, or even drink water. While sore throats have always been a symptom for some COVID-19 patients, this variant is causing throat pain that’s much more intense than usual.

Ways to soothe sore throat from the nimbus variant

If you're dealing with a sore throat caused by the Nimbus variant, there are a few things you can try to feel better:

Over-the-counter medicine: Pain relievers like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil) can help reduce throat pain and swelling.

Saltwater gargle: Gargling warm salt water can help soothe your throat and might lower the amount of virus in your mouth.

Throat lozenges and sprays: Look for ones with menthol or benzocaine. These can numb the throat and bring short-term relief.

Stay hydrated: Drinking warm liquids like tea or broth can keep your throat moist and ease the pain.

Use a humidifier: Adding moisture to the air can help prevent your throat from getting dry and irritated.

These home remedies can help, but it’s important to keep an eye on your symptoms. If your sore throat doesn’t get better or gets worse, call your doctor.

When to contact doctor:

The Nimbus variant often causes a sore throat, but most people only get mild symptoms. Still, some signs mean you should get medical help:

Your symptoms don’t go away or start to get worse

You’re having trouble breathing or feel tightness in your chest

You have a high fever (over 100°F) that lasts for several days

You can’t drink enough fluids because your throat hurts too much, and you start feeling dehydrated

Older adults, pregnant people, or anyone with other health issues should talk to a doctor right away if they get sick.

How to prevent catching nimbus variant

To lower your chances of catching the Nimbus variant, follow these basic COVID-19 safety steps:

Wear a mask in crowded places or indoor spaces

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Keep your distance from people who are sick

Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 shots to help protect yourself from serious illness