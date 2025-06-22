Disney’s Moana 2 joins $1 billion club: Top 10 films to reach this box office milestone

Disney’s Moana 2 has officially crossed the $1 billion mark in global box office earnings and joined the elite club of nearly 60 films that have achieved this rare milestone, as reported by Deadline. With voices of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Auli’i Cravalho, the sequel now stands proudly alongside 2024’s other animated juggernaut, Inside Out 2, and Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Moana 2 has surpassed $1 billion in global box office earnings, joining an elite group of films. (@Disney/X)

The milestone cemented Moana 2 as one of the year’s most commercially successful films and strengthened Disney’s domination in the animated and family film market. It also joined an elite roster of franchises and sequels, including Frozen II, The Lion King (2019), and Toy Story 4.

Spotlight on female-led hits at the box office

As per the Deadline report, other recent billion-dollar successes include Barbie (2023), which propelled Greta Gerwig into history as the second woman director to break global and US Box Office records. The first one to do so was Jennifer Lee, co-director of Frozen II.

Also read: What to watch on streaming? 10 new shows to catch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ this weekend

Top 10 films to reach the $1 billion club

The list of billion-dollar movies includes cinematic powerhouses like Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Titanic, all directed by James Cameron. He is the only filmmaker with three projects in the $2 billion+ club.

Here’s a glimpse at the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time:

1 Avatar (2009) – $2.92 billion

The James Cameron-directed directorial is a ground-breaking sci-fi film which explores the lush alien world of Pandora. The Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington-starrer became the highest-grossing film of all time upon its release.

2 Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

The epic conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga, the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed directorial sees the remaining Avengers team up to reverse the catastrophic events of ‘Infinity War’. The film features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans.

3 Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.32 billion

Sequel to the 2009 film, the James Cameron film continues the story of Jake and Neytiri as they explore the oceans of Pandora. The 2022 release features a voice cast that includes Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana.

4 Titanic (1997) – $2.26 billion

The iconic romantic drama directed by James Cameron follows the tragic love story of Jack and Rose, who were onboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starrer won numerous awards and is a cultural touchstone.

5 Ne Zha 2 (2025, estimated) – $2.1 billion

The sequel to the animated hit Ne Zha, the film continues the adventures of the titular character. Directed by Yang Yu, it features the voices of Joseph and Mo Han.

6 Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.07 billion

This film is a brand-new installment in the iconic Star Wars franchise. The film introduces new characters while still honoring the past characters and setting a new tone for future films. Directed by JJ Abrams, it stars an ensemble cast featuring Daisy Ridley and Harrison Ford.

7 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.05 billion

The penultimate film in the Marvel saga, Infinity War, sees the Avengers team up with new superheroes to battle Thanos. It is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and includes Chadwick Boseman and Scarlett Johansson, among others.

8 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.92 billion

This film has Spider-Man (Peter Parker) acting out of character and now dealing with the consequences of his identity being revealed, ultimately creating a multiverse disaster of epic proportions. Directed by Jon Watts, the film has Zendaya and Tom Holland reprising their roles, as well as familiar faces from Peter's previous Spider-Man films.

9 Inside Out 2 (2024) – $1.69 billion

Sequel to Pixar's classic, this film follows Riley's emotional growth as she deals with the ups and downs of her teenage years. Directed by Kelsey Mann and Meg LeFauve, the film also features the voices of Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke.

10 Jurassic World (2015) – $1.67 billion

In the reboot of the Jurassic Park saga, humans have brought dinosaurs back to life, and this time in a fully operational theme park, which leads to a survival adventure. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

With Moana 2 making waves at the box office, 2025 continues to be a standout year for sequels and franchise films, a trend likely to continue as more tentpole titles approach release.

FAQs

Q: What is the No. 1 grossing movie of all time?

A: Avatar (2009), directed by James Cameron, remains the top-grossing film of all time with over $2.92 billion in global earnings.

Q: Has any movie made $2 billion?

A: Yes, five films have crossed the $2 billion mark: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic, and Ne Zha 2 (estimated).

Q: Which movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide in just 5 days?

A: Avengers: Endgame holds the record for the fastest to reach $1 billion, accomplishing it in just 5 days.

Q: How many R-rated movies have made $1 billion?

A: As of 2025, only a handful of R-rated films have grossed over $1 billion, including Joker (2019) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).