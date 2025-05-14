Menu Explore
First look: Nicolas Cage is all set to play the most genre-defying, neo-noir Spider-Man yet

ByAadrika Sominder
May 14, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Suiting up in a fedora and goggles, Nicolas Cage steps into the shadows for Spider-Noir, a 1930s-set Marvel series that reimagines Spider-Man as a haunted PI

The Spider-Verse just got darker, and a lot more interesting. Nicolas Cage, the cult-favourite actor known for his eclectic roles, is officially stepping back into the Spider-Man universe. But this time, he's not just lending his voice. In a dramatic twist for the franchise, Cage will star in Spider-Noir, a live-action neo-noir series coming to OTT in 2026.

Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir
Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir

For fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this won’t be Cage’s first dance with the web. He previously voiced the moody, hard-boiled Spider-Man Noir in the Oscar-winning animated film — a black-and-white vigilante from an alternate 1930s reality. That version became a breakout favourite thanks to his dry wit, trench coat swagger, and deep moral code. Now, he’s back but not just in voice, but in full fedora-wearing, shadow-hugging glory.

First look

The first look gives fans a glimpse of Cage suited up in the character’s now-iconic costume: white goggles glowing against a shadowy webbed mask, his trench coat billowing in the darkness. The show promises a faithful tone, drawing directly from the Spider-Man Noir comic books rather than the animated adaptation. Set in a hauntingly stylised 1930s New York, Spider-Noir follows an ageing, world-weary private investigator who once fought crime as the city’s only superhero — but left that life behind. Now, faced with a city drowning in corruption and chaos, he must reckon with the ghost of the man he once was.

Nicholas Cage as Spider-Noir
Nicholas Cage as Spider-Noir

The series will be released in both black-and-white and colour, offering viewers a choice between classic noir aesthetics and a more modern visual tone — an ambitious stylistic decision that mirrors the duality of the character himself.

Leaked teaser frenzy

Though most details are under wraps, a leaked teaser has already ignited buzz online. It opens with a silhouetted figure standing above a rain-slicked skyline, Cage’s gravelly voice narrating: “Have you seen it? The city is a mess. The people could use a hero.” Quick cuts show a spider crawling across pavement, new mysterious faces, and the titular hero going hand-to-hand with armed thugs. The scene crescendos with a final, chilling shot: Spider-Noir’s glowing white eyes illuminating in the dark, startling his prey. The teaser ends with a stark title card: Coming 2026.

What to expect 

While Spider-Noir shares DNA with Into the Spider-Verse, it stands alone in tone and scope — a noir detective story draped in spandex and shadow. It’s less quips and quirk, more bruised knuckles and broken pasts. With Cage at the helm, this series promises a version of Spider-Man unlike any we've seen before — older, edgier, and soaked in noir cool; Spider-Noir could become one of Marvel's boldest genre experiments yet.

