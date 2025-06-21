Billy Strings continues show after mother’s passing: ‘my mom would have wanted…'

Billy Strings is mourning the loss of his mother, Debra Apostal. The Grammy‑winning bluegrass star revealed that his mother passed away just hours after he performed in Lansing, Michigan, as reported by People. The 32-year-old learnt about the tragic news while he was on stage in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, June 20. “After our set we drove through the night and I finally fell asleep when we got parked here in Lexington, probably about 5:40 this morning or so. I might have got three hours of sleep and I was in a deep sleep,” he said. Billy Strings mourns the loss of his mother, Debra Apostal, who passed away on June 20.(@BillyStrings/X)

Billy Strings’ wife shared the heartbreaking news.

“My wife woke me up this morning and told me that my beautiful mother, Debra Apostal, passed away in her sleep,” he continued. Instead of collapsing, Strings acted. “I just put my shoes on and started walking,” Strings said. He stopped at a country church nearby. Inside, “a kind lady let me in and she stayed with me and prayed with me for a while.” The moment was quiet. It was poignant. It was real.

Strings perform despite the heartbreaking news

Strings then went on to explain why he continued the show despite his grief. “It was, it was my decision to carry on with tonight's show because that's what my mom would have wanted me to do. She really loved this group of people,” he said. He thanked the audience for supporting his family. “She loved you all so much and for the last couple of years were some of her happiest because of a lot of you folks from here. You all became some of our best friends, and I really want to thank you for that," he added.

He asked the crowd not for silence but for volume: “So please, instead of a moment of silence, can you please make as much noise right now for my mom?”

Strings' father joins him on stage

According to People, Strings’ father, Terry Barber, also a bluegrass musician, joined him onstage during the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival in Lansing. Debra couldn’t attend that show. Strings remembered how his parents brought him to the same festival in 1997 when he was just four. The Lansing event has been a family tradition since its start 53 years ago, as reported by MLive.

He also paid tribute to his mother in an Instagram post, sharing a heartfelt message.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Apostal died in the early hours of Friday, June 20.

FAQs

How did Billy Strings find out about his mother’s death?

Billy Strings’ wife informed him after their Michigan show.

Why did Billy Strings decide to continue performing?

Because Billy Strings believed that’s what his mother would have wanted.

Who supported Billy Strings on stage after the news?

His father, Terry Barber, joined him during the performance.

When did Debra Apostal pass away?

She died in her sleep in the early hours of Friday, June 20.