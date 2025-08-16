Roblox child abuse allegations: Here's a bite-by-bite breakdown of the controversy

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, accusing the popular gaming platform is “the perfect place for pedophiles.” Roblox claims to improve its moderation systems but faces criticism for inadequacies, including its crackdown on players posing as children to expose predators. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger posed to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home,” she said in her statement,later calling the platform a “breeding ground for sex predators,” per the Washington Post.

The Louisiana case goes further by demanding a jury trial, accusing Roblox of deceptive trade practices and negligence under state law. Murrill’s office argues the company has “created an abusive and unsafe environment for children.”

ALSO READ| Roblox child safety lawsuit: Louisiana AG makes massive ‘sexual predators’ claim amid vigilante crackdown

Roblox's CEO ‘sits down with the game's safety leaders’

Roblox, which boasts tens of millions of young daily users, pushed back on the claims. The company said it was constantly working to improve its moderation systems. “No system is perfect and bad actors adapt to evade detection,” Roblox said in a statement.

They later posted more on X, noting, “CEO @DavidBaszucki sits down with Roblox safety leaders to share how we’re advancing safety and civility on the platform.”

But critics argue Roblox hasn’t done enough, one example is the platform’s crackdown on “vigilante” players who pose as children to expose predators. While some see them as whistleblowers, Roblox claims these vigilantes bypass its moderation systems.

ALSO READ| David Baszucki family: All on the Roblox CEO's wife Jan Ellison and their four children

Roblox's long history of allegations

The Louisiana lawsuit is the latest in a growing list of cases against Roblox. Concerns first gained national attention in October 2022 when a San Francisco lawsuit alleged the platform facilitated the exploitation of a California girl. Adult men reportedly used Roblox to lure her into drinking, abusing prescription drugs, and sharing explicit photos, according to Reuters.

Earlier this year, another California lawsuit alleged that a predator groomed a 10-year-old girl he met on Roblox before moving the communication to Discord. The predator allegedly abducted her. That lawsuit, filed by Anapol Weiss, marked at least the seventh case accusing Roblox of systemic negligence.

ALSO READ| Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update: List of all new recipes in Roblox - porridge to pie

Meanwhile, a People Magazine report noted the company is now facing hundreds of claims related to child exploitation and negligence.