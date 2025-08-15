Roblox child safety lawsuit: Louisiana AG makes massive ‘sexual predators’ claim amid vigilante crackdown

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that she has filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, accusing the gaming platform of facilitating child sexual exploitation. “Today I’m suing Roblox - the #1 gaming site for children and teens – and a breeding ground for sex predators,” the AG said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Roblox is being sued for child safety claims in Louisiana(AP)

“Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger poised to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home,” she further added.

The lawsuit has been filed in Livingston Parish, and seeks restitution, civil penalties, and injunctive relief requiring Roblox to implement effective safeguards to protect children.

"Roblox is an interactive online gaming platform launched in 2006 that facilitates "experiences" for users. It allows and encourages users to communicate with each other in real time. There are nearly 82 million daily active users and more than 6.4 million experiences within the system," Liz Murrill stated in a press release.

The lawsuit cites a July incident in which a suspect allegedly used the platform, along with voice-altering technology, to lure minors. The complaint claims Roblox lacks meaningful age verification, does not sufficiently limit adult interaction with children, and allows sexually explicit games and groups to thrive.

Roblox's vigilante crackdown

Roblox has faced long-standing criticism over child safety, but the filing comes amid fresh controversy following the company’s crackdown on “vigilantes”, players who try to catch suspected predators. One such figure, a YouTuber known as Schlep, was banned from the platform after receiving a cease-and-desist letter.

On Wednesday, Roblox defended its actions, saying some vigilantes were simulating inappropriate conversations and steering users to other platforms, creating “an unsafe environment” and violating company policies.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office alleges the company’s conduct amounts to deceptive trade practices and negligence under state law, accusing Roblox of having “created an abusive and unsafe environment for children.” The suit requests a jury trial.