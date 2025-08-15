David Baszucki family: All on the Roblox CEO's wife Jan Ellison and their four children

David Baszucki, the CEO of Roblox Corporation, is facing a lot of social media outrage over the platform for sending a cease-and-desist notice to a YouTuber who allegedly exposed child predators on Roblox. Now, a petition has come up on the platform Change.org calling for the resignation of the Roblox CEO. David Baszucki, chief executive officer and co-founder of Roblox Corp with his wife Jan Ellison at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.(Bloomberg)

The petition alleges that Baszucki is responsible for allowing child predators on the platform. It has now been signed by more than 30,000 people, with more users joining in. Amid that, a lot of curiosity has been sparked in the family of Baszucki - his wife and their children.

Who is Jan Ellison, David Baszucki's wife?

Jan Ellison is a former Silicon Valley fintech marketing executive. Her date of marriage to David Baszucki is not publicly available. After her marriage to Baszucki, she transitioned from her early career as an executive to writing and advocacy. David and Jan Ellison Baszucki have four children: son Dylan and daughters Emma, Jenna, and Matt.

After her marriage, Ellison ventured into writing, with her only novel, A Small Indiscretion, coming out on January 20, 2015. She is a prolific short story writer and won the O Henry Prize. Her essays have appeared in major US publications, such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Writer’s Digest.

Her experience with her son's mental health issues prompted her and David Baszucki to start the Baszucki Group - a foundation that funds innovative mental health research, metabolic treatments.

Although details about their children are not widely publicized, they have made several media appearances through their parents or otherwise. For instance, here's a post from Ellison's X account on their son Dylan's mental health issues:

Here's another by David Baszucki on his son's appearance on the TODAY show to advocate on mental health.

They live in the San Francisco's Bay Area with their children.