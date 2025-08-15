Labubu or Lafufu? Here's how to know if your viral doll is authentic

Labubu dolls have become a pop culture phenomenon, thanks to their popularity among Gen Z collectors. As Pop Mart, a Beijing-based toy maker, continues to sell the Labubu dolls like hot cakes, fake counterparts of the doll, called Lafufus, have entered the market to capitalize on the former’s demand, reports USA Today. Fake counterparts of Labubus, called Lafufus, have entered the market to capitalize on the increasing demand for the dolls.(AFP)

After popular figures, including K-pop star Lisa, pop singer Rihanna, and David Beckham, posted images of the Labubu doll on their Instagram accounts, the plush monster-like dolls have become a sought-after commodity. If you want to buy a doll of your own, here is how to ensure your Labubu is genuine.

Count the teeth

USA Today reports that some purchasers have found that while a Labubu doll has nine teeth, a Lafufu can have eight or even 10 teeth.

Pop Mart QR code

Labubu dolls purchased from authentic Pop Mart stores arrive in boxes that contain high-quality, three-dimensional holographic stickers, which include QR codes that take purchasers to Pop Mart’s official verification site upon scanning.

Buy only from Pop Mart or verified vendors

The best way to ensure your Labubu doll is genuine is to purchase it from Pop Mart itself or verified vendors. Purchasers can rely on Pop Mart’s Amazon Store and verified TikTok accounts. Lafufu dolls are available on online shops, including Shein, Temu and Ali Express, as per USA Today.

Why are people buying fake Labubu dolls?

While it is difficult to explain Labubu's appeal worldwide, Xinhua, a news agency in Beijing, believes it is attributed to “Chinese creativity, quality and culture”, according to the BBC. According to Xinhua, the Labubu dolls give everyone a chance to see "cool China".

Searches for Lafufu have gone up by 149 per cent over the past month. Laura Court-Jones, small business editor at Bionic, told USA Today that some people are now voluntarily searching for the Lafufu dolls online as genuine Labubu dolls sell out within minutes.

