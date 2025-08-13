Surveen Chawla finds Labubu dolls ‘strange’ but her daughter disagrees: ‘It is anything but cute’

The craze for wide-eyed toys, known as Labubu dolls, has taken over social media as well as Bollywood, with many celebrities like Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, Khushi Kapoor and others carrying them around. Now, actor Surveen Chawla has also reacted to the trend. In an interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that she finds Labubu dolls strange. Surveen Chawla reacts to the crazy labubu dolls craze.

Surveen says Labubu Dolls are not cute

Surveen recalled having a conversation about the Labubu dolls with her daughter and said, "It is a craze among young children. My daughter was talking about a Labubu doll. I said, ‘Listen, it is very strange.’ And she was like, ‘Why? It’s not strange. Mumma, don’t call it strange. It is so cute.’ It is anything but cute. I didn’t find it cute."

Earlier, comedian Bharti Singh, who had bought a Labubu doll for her son, was seen burning it in one of her vlogs, blaming it for her son's strange behaviour, which had everyone laughing. She was heard saying in the vlog, "Jab se yeh aaya hai Golla bahut shararati ho gaya hai, hoon main andhvishwasi sabne bola hai, Jasmine ne, meri behan sab log bol rahe hai (Ever since this came home, Golla has turned really mischievous. I admit I might sound superstitious – Jasmine said it, my sister said it, in fact, everyone has been saying the same thing)."

About Surveen Chawla's upcoming work

Surveen was most recently seen in the Netflix series Mandala Murders, which also featured Vaani Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in the series titled Andhera, which also stars Karanvir Malhotra, Priya Bapat, Raaghav Dar and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The show tells the visceral tale of urban horror, where a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on a living darkness to avert impending doom. Helmed by Raaghav Dar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the show is scheduled to release on Prime Video on August 14.