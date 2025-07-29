Ananya Panday shares pictures from her ‘Wah Taj’ moment at Taj Mahal; fans say ‘two beauties in one frame’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently took a break from her busy shooting schedule to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. Sharing glimpses of her 'Wah Taj' moment on social media, Ananya appeared visibly mesmerised by the monument’s timeless beauty. While she swooned over the Taj, her fans couldn’t stop admiring her own elegance. Ananya Panday shares pictures from her visit to Taj Mahal.

Ananya Panday visits Taj Mahal

On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram to post a series of stunning photos of herself posing in front of the Taj Mahal. The actor looked radiant in a mustard yellow and deep blue printed dress. Sharing the pictures, Ananya simply captioned the post, “Wah Taj.” She also added the track Jashn-E-Bahaaraa by A. R. Rahman and Javed Ali from the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ananya later reshared the pictures on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Pictures don't do this beauty justice. You have to see it to believe it.”

While Ananya marvelled at the Taj Mahal, her fans were equally captivated by her. One user commented, “Beautiful Taj, beautiful Ananya.” Another wrote, “As pretty as the Taj.” Others chimed in with compliments like “Two beauties in one frame,” and “Omg, dreamy shoot place.” One fan even said, “Wah Rumi. You took your beauty to this beauty.”

Ananya Panday’s upcoming films

Ananya will next be seen in the Karan Johar-backed romantic drama Chaand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film also stars Lakshya in the lead. Sharing the poster, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! 🌙 Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... 🫶🏻 Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”*

She also has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in the pipeline, in which she will reunite on-screen with Kartik Aaryan. The film is currently under production and is slated for release in 2026.