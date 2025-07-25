Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant laughs at post trolling Kartik Aaryan’s look in Anurag Basu film

Several photos of actor Kartik Aaryan, sporting messy hair and a beard, in Anurag Basu's next film emerged online in the last few weeks. Taking to Instagram, Viral Trollz shared a photo collage of Kartik in his look from the film. The words on the photo also criticised his look, comparing it to that of a 'beggar'. Taking to the comments section, Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, reacted to the post. Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan have worked together in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan's look criticised in Anurag Basu's next

In the photo collage, Kartik gave a grim look. The words on the picture read, "Bhai pura time bhikhari look mai hype banata reh gaya. Udhar Saiyaara ne baazi maar li (He kept on creating hype in this beggar look. And here Saiyaara won the game)." The plot of the Anurag Basu film, which is yet to be released, is already being compared to Mohit Suri’s blockbuster Saiyaara. Both films are being called by fans the spiritual successors to the Aashiqui series, even though neither are officially so.

How Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend Sam reacted to post

The post was shared with the caption, "Bechara (Poor thing)." Taking to the comment section, Sam Merchant posted grinning face with big eyes and open mouth emojis. Reddit shared a screenshot of the post and Sam's reaction to it. Reacting to the post, a person said, “Is this because Tripti got replaced from this movie? As someone mentioned, it is Tripti's boyfriend who commented.”

Reddit calls Sam's reaction ‘harsh but true’

"Bare minimum when your girlfriend has been rumoured to be miffed and mishandled by him," read a comment. "Harsh .... but true!" said another person. "Can't blame him meme is actually funny," wrote a Redditor. Kartik will star with Sreeleela in the upcoming romantic film. The yet-to-be-titled. In the film, Kartik will be seen in a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard. The project is set to be released during Diwali 2025. The film was originally slated to star Triptii Dimri, who was replaced by Sreeleela earlier this year.

About Kartik's films

Apart from this untitled project, Kartik has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in the pipeline. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. This film is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

Kartik will also be seen in a fantasy comedy Nagzilla directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Nagzilla will release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

