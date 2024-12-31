Triptii Dimri, rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant holiday together in Finland; enjoy snowfall, watch northern lights

Actor Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant have travelled to Finland to ring in the New Year. Taking to Instagram, both of them shared similar pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of how they are spending their time. In one of the videos, Triptii geo-tagged the location as Rovaniemi. (Also Read | Triptii Dimri spotted with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, asks paparazzi not to record them) Triptii Dimri and rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant are holidaying in Finland.

Triptii shares photos, videos from Finland

In a clip, Triptii walked on the snow. She gave a glimpse of her stay from their stay in Rovaniemi which was covered in snow. Triptii also shared several selfies as well as pictures and videos clicked by Sam. She was seen wearing black and red winter wear. Sharing a clip of the snowfall, Triptii wrote, "Blessed to have witnessed the snowfall."

Triptii and Sam are celebrating winters in Finland.

Triptii and Sam shared pictures and video from Rovaniemi.

Triptii and Sam enjoyed snowfall.

Sam too posts glimpses from Rovaniemi

Sam Merchant shared a video of the view from their stay in Rovaniemi and wrote, "(Snowflakes emoji) first time in my life." In another clip, he shared that the temperature was minus eight degrees. He also shared pictures and videos of his meals, which included fish, curries and noodles. Sam also shared photos of him watching the northern lights.

Triptii and Sam shared videos of the same fireplace.

Triptii and Sam have been rumoured to be dating for sometime.

Triptii and Sam feasted on fish, curries and noodles.

Triptii and Sam watched the northern lights.

Similar posts of Triptii, Sam

Both of them shared videos of the same fireplace as a person put a log of wood. They also posted clips of reindeers walking in the snow. They shared videos while enjoying the snow. Tripti had also shared a clip as she twirled and walked in the snowfall. She wrote, "Snowflakes and Smiles…Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life."

All about Triptii's films

Triptii is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor. Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner shared an update about the project, revealing the film will hit the theatres on December 5, 2025. The film will go on floors on January 6, 2025.

"#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December2025@shahidkapoor@tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala," a post read on official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson. Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also a part of the project. Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet.

Triptii was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which performed incredibly well at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others. It is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.