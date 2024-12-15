Triptii Dimri spotted with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, asks paparazzi not to record them

Actor Triptii Dimri was spotted out on a casual outing with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai on Sunday. The duo seemed to prefer keeping a low profile, as Triptii was seen politely asking the photographers to refrain from recording her. Also read: Triptii Dimri enjoys bike ride with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai, hides face Triptii Dimri has not yet commented on the rumours yet.

Triptii’s Sunday outing

On December 15, Triptii was spotted out with San outside a café in Mumbai. In the videos which have surfaced online, Triptii is seen entering the eatery while Sam was behind her. Sam stopped for a minute to wave at the photographers stationed outside the café while waiting for the actor to join him.

Although Triptii initially posed for photographs, she later politely requested them to stop recording her.

“Jao, jao, please. Ho gaya,” the Animal actor was seen telling the photographers, gesturing for them to leave.

Keeping it casual, Triptii wore a loose black T-shirt paired with wide-legged denim. She completed the look with black sunglasses and matching slippers. Sam also looked cool in a white t-shirt paired with black lower and white stripes on either side.

Soon after, Sam Merchant was spotted leaving the restaurant but the duo refused to pose together.

This is not the first time that Triptii has been spotted with her rumoured boyfriend. Recently, she was photographed with Sam attending the Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai.

While the two have been papped together several times, they have not commented on the bond yet.

More about Triptii

The actor, who gained fame with Animal, was previously reportedly dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. In December 2022, it was reported that Triptii and Karnesh parted ways.

On the work front, she was more recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also featured Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead role. It was released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024, and worked well at the box office. She also had Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video and Bad Newz.