Nushrratt Bharuccha on if she would have 'done better job' than Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has responded to a question about whether she would have "done a better job" in Dream Girl 2 instead of Ananya Panday and whether the film would have been "better" then. Speaking with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Nushrratt added that she wouldn't "have an answer" to it. Nushrratt Bharuccha starred in Dream Girl, while Ananya Panday was part of Dream Girl 2.

Nushrratt said that there are a lot of films she wishes she could have done. “You can ask me this question about any film not just the one I was replaced from and I'll not have an answer. Till I actually do it, till I actually do the part...As an actor do I ever think, 'Isne yeh film kiya main isse better karsakti hoon (She has done this film, I can do better)?' I would never say it, even if it's not my own film. I look up to a lot of actors' work and a lot of films I wish I could have done. But that is the greed in me to want to do that part. Would I ever say, 'Main isse better kar sakti hoon (I can do better than her)?' (Shakes her head),” she said.

Nushrratt talks about actor's version and director's vision

She added that even the thought would make her feel she is doing “grave injustice”. “Mere DNA mein nahi hai, hai hi nahi (It's not there in my DNA). I don't know how to bring that thought into my mind and body. I feel like even thinking it, I'd do a grave injustice to the fact that I have chosen to be an actor and be in this profession. Acting is a very personal thing. Every actor brings something absolutely different on screen. You can't say, ‘isse better hoga ya worse hoga (it’ll be better or worse)'. Woh uska version hai,woh director ka vision hai. Usko woh chahiye woh hai (That's her version, director's vision. He wants it),” she concluded.

About Dream Girl 2, Dream Girl

Dream Girl 2 (2023) is a comedy-drama film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. It's a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa, among others.

The 2019 film, Dream Girl, was also directed by Raaj, in his directorial debut. It starred Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Most of the cast members featured in Dream Girl 2. Ananya replaced Nushrratt in the film.