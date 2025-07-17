Ananya Panday reveals how she ended up with fake Labubu dolls, also known as Lafufus, on her Chanel bag; watch

Labubu dolls have taken over the internet and also the new generation. Everywhere you turn, you see the collectible designer plush toy monster elves hanging from a bag. Just recently when star kid and actor Khushi Kapoor showed her Labubu to her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor, the latter introduced social media to his life size Labubu — Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. And who can forget Urvashi Rautela's Labubu dolls which she debuted at Wimbledon. But there are also many people have been duped! The demand for these expensive Labubu dolls is pretty high, which led to the making and selling of fake dolls, popularly known as Lafufu. Well, actor Ananya Panday is one star who has confessed that she ended up with a Lafufu instead of a Labubu. Ananya Panday and her Labubu

On many occasions, Ananya Panday was snapped with Labubu dolls hanging on her designer bags. But a video recently went viral, originally shared by her good friend and socialite Orhan Awatramani, which revealed that the actor is carrying Lafufu dolls. Explaining how she ended up with these, Ananya shared, “My friend Ridhima was trying to start a Labubu business and she ordered 100 of them but she got the Lafufus.” When Orry pointed the camera at a doll on her bag and asked, “Ananya is this fake?” the actor replied, “It is! But it's on a Chanel bag, so no one will ever know.” Truer words were never said! Also, how great is Ananya as a friend?

On the film front, Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 as a lawyer alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. Up next, the actor has two very exciting projects in her kitty —Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Chand Mera Dil opposite Kill fame Lakshya. Currently, Ananya is cheering for her cousin brother Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut filmSaiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, which arrives in theatres tomorrow.