ASUS ROG Xbox Ally gaming handheld key features tipped online ahead of Gamescom 2025

ASUS’s upcoming handheld gaming console, the ROG Xbox Ally, appeared on the Amazon US website ahead of its expected unveiling at Gamescom 2025. The now-removed listing disclosed key specifications, signalling an imminent launch. The gaming event will be held in Germany from August 20 to 24, with a preview event scheduled for August 19. The forthcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld has been spotted on Amazon.com ahead of Gamescom 2025.(ASUS)

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handheld: Key Specifications (Tipped)

The Amazon listing displayed the white base model with the tagline “#playALLYourgames.” According to the details, the device features a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and 500 nits brightness. It runs on AMD’s Ryzen Z2 A processor, which includes Zen 5 cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics. The handheld carries 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 6400MHz and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 storage, which can be upgraded.

The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally operates on Windows 11 Home and offers direct access to Xbox Full Screen mode as well as the wider PC game library. It integrates Armoury Crate SE with Xbox Game Bar for controls and uses a 60Whr battery. Its design borrows from Xbox Wireless Controllers with contoured grips for handheld play.

Although the prices of the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally gaming handheld have not yet been confirmed for the US, earlier leaks suggested a starting price of EUR 599 in Europe. A higher-end model, the ROG Xbox Ally X, is expected to launch at EUR 899.

ASUS ROG Xbox Controller Launch (Expected)

Alongside the handheld, Asus has also teased a new ROG Xbox controller. A YouTube Shorts video showed the accessory with a central Xbox button, an illuminated ROG logo, an audio jack, and four back buttons. The teaser did not confirm whether the controller will be wired like the ROG Raikiri or wireless like the Raikiri Pro, though the latter only connects to Xbox consoles via USB.

Asus has confirmed that the controller will debut at Gamescom 2025. The company is planning to showcase new products on August 19, followed by an in-depth session on the ROG Xbox Ally on August 20.