Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Campaign, zombie maps, release date - All you need to know

The year is 2025, and Call of Duty has officially caught up with its own past predictions. Activision and Treyarch have unveiled Black Ops 7, the direct sequel to Black Ops II, set in the near-future of 2035. Launching November 14, 2025, across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, the game will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one. Call of Duty Black Ops 7 drops this November.(X/@callofduty)

Campaign: David Mason returns

The campaign, according to a Forbes report, once again follows David Mason who is now portrayed by Heroes and This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia. He is joined by fan-favorite Harper (Michael Rooker) as they confront old and new enemies. Among them is the rumored return of Raul Menendez and a powerful tech corporation known as The Guild, led by Emma Kagan (Kiernan Shipka).

For the first time in the franchise, the campaign supports up to four-player co-op with global progression. The climax comes with Endgame, a new open-world mode set in the sprawling city of Avalon, according to Forbes. It added that in Avalon, players unlock abilities, modify loadouts, and face unpredictable challenges in a replayable format that redefines the single-player experience.

Multiplayer: Wall jumps and skirmish mode

With the reintroduction of Omnimovement, multiplayer builds on Black Ops 6's innovations by enabling improved mobility, diving, and running. Verticality and strategy are increased via a new wall jump mechanism, according to another IGN report.

At launch, the game will come with 16 6v6 maps, including the three iconic Black Ops II games Raid, Hijacked, and Express. Furthermore, Skirmish Mode makes its premiere as a colossal 20v20 battle mode that spans enormous Avalon-based terrain and includes wingsuits, grappling hooks, vehicles, and multi-objective gameplay.

Also read: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 trailer drops: New weapons, zombies mode, and battle pass revealed

In addition to 16 new futuristic weapons, players will have access to 30 weapons (28 ranged and 2 melee). In order to add layers of tactical depth, a new Overclock system enables players to level up and personalize their equipment, field improvements, and scorestreaks during games, the IGN report added.

Zombies: The biggest map yet

Comparable to Tranzit in Black Ops II, Treyarch promises the biggest Zombies map in the history of the game. Classic Survival maps are back for the first time in years, and players will be able to drive between expansive nodes in a Wonder Vehicle, the IGN report stated.

Alternate incarnations of the original quartet, Richtofen, Nikolai, Takeo, and Dempsey, will fight with the Black Ops 6 crew against creatures in the Dark Aether. The fourth and largest version of the beloved Dead Ops Arcade is also back.

Beta and release

Pre-orders and Xbox Game Pass users will have early access starting on October 2, and the open beta will run from October 2 to October 8. On November 14, 2025, the full version will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, according to IGN.

FAQs

When does Black Ops 7 release?

November 14, 2025, across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Will Black Ops 7 be on Game Pass?

Yes, it launches day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

What’s new in the campaign?

The campaign supports four-player co-op, introduces Endgame as an open-world replayable mode, and brings back David Mason.

How many maps are at launch?

16 core 6v6 maps and two large-scale 20v20 maps.

What’s new in Zombies?

The largest Zombies map in franchise history, vehicle gameplay, Survival maps, and the return of Dead Ops Arcade.