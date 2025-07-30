Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 trailer drops: New weapons, zombies mode, and battle pass revealed

Call of Duty is pulling out all the stops for Season 5 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone, with a roadmap that signals a full-throttle return to form. The makers have shared all the new updates on their website. After a lukewarm reception to the previous season, developers seem intent on regaining momentum ahead of the next major release. Launching on August 7 at at 9AM PST, the update features the return of fan-favorite operator Sims, spotted with what appears to be an M249 LMG, hinting at the kind of firepower players can expect. With fresh content, new weapons, and familiar faces, Season 5 feels like a calculated step toward winning back the franchise’s loyal community. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 5 kicks off this August.(X/@CallofDuty)

What to expect from Black Ops 6 and Warzone is leveling up

Call of Duty's new season promises to inject new life into both multiplayer and Zombies modes. Three fresh maps are set to drop, including a reimagined take on the iconic WMD battleground, long hailed as a staple in the franchise. Later in the season, players can dive into Jackpot, a high-stakes map drawing inspiration from Black Ops 4’s Casino. Meanwhile, Zombies mode is not holding back. A brand-new sci-fi weapon, the Gorgofex, joins the arsenal as players prepare to face off against Uber Klaus, a formidable undead threat clad in a towering exosuit.

New loadouts, game modes, and chaos

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has finally lifted the curtain on its full arsenal, and it is not exactly what fans expected. While early teasers hinted at the return of the classic M249 LMG, it turns out the weapon in question is the all-new PML 5.56. Joining it is the ABR A1 assault rifle at launch, with the Gravemark .357 revolver dropping mid-season. If that was not enough, players will also get a playful punch with the addition of boxing gloves as a melee weapon.

Further, the season spices up gameplay with new and returning modes. Aim High flips the damage rules, rewarding headshots only. Meanwhile, Snipers Only and Cranked Moshpit make their return. For those unversed, beyond Black Ops 6 and Warzone, the roadmap also confirms that two legacy titles will be re-released as standalone games starting July 29.

Call of Duty's upcoming drop, blends fan-favorite throwbacks with fresh firepower and gameplay twists. It is a clear signal that Black Ops 6 and Warzone are ready to strike.

FAQs

What time does Warzone season 5 start?

Call of Duty Season 5 launches on August 7 at 9AM PST across all platforms.

When can I play Warzone season 6?

Reportedly, Season 6 of Call of Duty: MWIII, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile drops on September 18.

Is Black Ops 7 confirmed?

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been confirmed.