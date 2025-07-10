Call of Duty: WWII pulled from PC Game Pass after hackers hijack players’ PCs

Activision pulls Call of Duty: WWII from the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass after players got hacked while playing the title. A critical vulnerability in the game allowed hackers to take control of the users’ computers. After a wave of such reports, Activision made the game offline on Friday. Call of Duty: WWII removed from PC Game Pass amid hacking concerns.(Activision)

The issue surfaced a few days after the Call of Duty: WWII game was added to Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service in late June 2025. Within a week, players began reporting issues such as computers freezing mid-game, command prompts and Notepad opening, forced shutdowns and even desktop wallpapers being changed. Some users have received a direct message from the hackers that their systems have been compromised through a remote code execution (RCE) exploit.

Remote Code Execution (RCE) is an exploit that allows a hacker to run malicious code on a victim’s PC and take full control. This vulnerability was patched in the Steam version of the game. But the version Microsoft uploaded to the Store was older and still had this bug in it, which led to players getting hacked.

The game uses P2P networking, which means one player’s computer acts as the server for the match. This setup made it even easier for hackers to attack players during online games.

A lot of gamers posted snaps and even videos showing their PC getting hacked during a match. After these posts went viral, popular streamers advised their followers to stay away from Call of Duty: WWII till this issue is fixed.

Activision has taken the Microsoft Store version of the game offline to investigate, but there is no confirmation about why they pulled the game or when the game will be back on the store. The game is still available on Steam, and the reviews section is full of users discouraging others from downloading the game.

Players want Activision to fix these security issues before bringing the older games to new platforms. Until then, it is suggested to avoid downloading Call of Duty: WWII on PC from the Microsoft Store or even from Steam for the time being.