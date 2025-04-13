Black Ops 7 new leaks: Rumors about zombies, campaigns and multiplayer mode
A Redditor has allegedly ‘leaked’ new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and the revelations are a feast for fans and gamers. Reddit user Bigbyy claimed that they were a part of a recent Call of Duty study group, and discussions were around the upcoming one-person shooter game's modes, campaigns, and even zombies.
Bigbyy claimed that Black Ops 7 is a sequel to Black Ops 2 and the original zombies crew is likely making a return. A study group, which is made to gauge interest and take feedback, discussed a 32vs32 player mode also. However, nothing is finalized. No details are confirmed yet.
Here is what the Redditor-playtester revealed
- The story will focus on 2035 and will be a follow-up to the Black Ops 2 story. The story will also involve Woods and Mason.
- Story mode will allow for up to 4 player co-op
- The story will also include a big open world map titled “Avalon”
- Omni movement will return and include wall running.
- Zombies mode will have the original crew return as multiverse variations (Dempsey etc)
- Zombies mode will have a Tranzit remake
- Zombies will be round-based
- Zombies mode will also have a difficulty toggle, a “wonder vehicle” and a more story-focused role as well
- Zombies mode will feature the largest round-based map ever created (more details by Insider Gaming here)
- Multiplayer will feature a 32vs32 player mode
- Will feature some remakes of popular maps in a 2035 futuristic Japanese-style theme
- Plan for everything to have a progression-level system, including grenades, killstreaks and perks
- Plans for multiplayer progression to carry over from Black Ops 6
Reactions
Reacting to the alleged leak, one social media user wrote: “Black Ops 7 has potential to be really good!!!”
“The story will involve Woods and Mason, with potential for up to 4 player CO-OP — including ‘Avalon’ for big Open World Mission(s/?),” a second person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.