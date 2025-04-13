Menu Explore
Black Ops 7 new leaks: Rumors about zombies, campaigns and multiplayer mode

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 13, 2025 01:35 AM IST

A Redditor has allegedly ‘leaked’ new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and the revelations are a feast for fans and gamers

A Redditor has allegedly ‘leaked’ new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and the revelations are a feast for fans and gamers. Reddit user Bigbyy claimed that they were a part of a recent Call of Duty study group, and discussions were around the upcoming one-person shooter game's modes, campaigns, and even zombies.

New rumors about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 have surfaced(X/Call of Duty)
New rumors about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 have surfaced(X/Call of Duty)

Bigbyy claimed that Black Ops 7 is a sequel to Black Ops 2 and the original zombies crew is likely making a return. A study group, which is made to gauge interest and take feedback, discussed a 32vs32 player mode also. However, nothing is finalized. No details are confirmed yet.

Here is what the Redditor-playtester revealed

  • The story will focus on 2035 and will be a follow-up to the Black Ops 2 story. The story will also involve Woods and Mason.
  • Story mode will allow for up to 4 player co-op
  • The story will also include a big open world map titled “Avalon”
  • Omni movement will return and include wall running.
  • Zombies mode will have the original crew return as multiverse variations (Dempsey etc)
  • Zombies mode will have a Tranzit remake
  • Zombies will be round-based
  • Zombies mode will also have a difficulty toggle, a “wonder vehicle” and a more story-focused role as well
  • Zombies mode will feature the largest round-based map ever created (more details by Insider Gaming here)
  • Multiplayer will feature a 32vs32 player mode
  • Will feature some remakes of popular maps in a 2035 futuristic Japanese-style theme
  • Plan for everything to have a progression-level system, including grenades, killstreaks and perks
  • Plans for multiplayer progression to carry over from Black Ops 6

Upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 7 leaks and Prototype sequel
byu/Bigbyy inGamingLeaksAndRumours

Reactions

Reacting to the alleged leak, one social media user wrote: “Black Ops 7 has potential to be really good!!!”

“The story will involve Woods and Mason, with potential for up to 4 player CO-OP — including ‘Avalon’ for big Open World Mission(s/?),” a second person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

News / World News / US News / Black Ops 7 new leaks: Rumors about zombies, campaigns and multiplayer mode
Sunday, April 13, 2025
