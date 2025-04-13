Black Ops 7 new leaks: Rumors about zombies, campaigns and multiplayer mode

A Redditor has allegedly ‘leaked’ new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and the revelations are a feast for fans and gamers. Reddit user Bigbyy claimed that they were a part of a recent Call of Duty study group, and discussions were around the upcoming one-person shooter game's modes, campaigns, and even zombies. New rumors about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 have surfaced(X/Call of Duty)

Bigbyy claimed that Black Ops 7 is a sequel to Black Ops 2 and the original zombies crew is likely making a return. A study group, which is made to gauge interest and take feedback, discussed a 32vs32 player mode also. However, nothing is finalized. No details are confirmed yet.

Here is what the Redditor-playtester revealed

The story will focus on 2035 and will be a follow-up to the Black Ops 2 story. The story will also involve Woods and Mason.

Story mode will allow for up to 4 player co-op

The story will also include a big open world map titled “Avalon”

Omni movement will return and include wall running.

Zombies mode will have the original crew return as multiverse variations (Dempsey etc)

Zombies mode will have a Tranzit remake

Zombies will be round-based

Zombies mode will also have a difficulty toggle, a “wonder vehicle” and a more story-focused role as well

Zombies mode will feature the largest round-based map ever created (more details by Insider Gaming here)

Multiplayer will feature a 32vs32 player mode

Will feature some remakes of popular maps in a 2035 futuristic Japanese-style theme

Plan for everything to have a progression-level system, including grenades, killstreaks and perks

Plans for multiplayer progression to carry over from Black Ops 6

Reactions

Reacting to the alleged leak, one social media user wrote: “Black Ops 7 has potential to be really good!!!”

“The story will involve Woods and Mason, with potential for up to 4 player CO-OP — including ‘Avalon’ for big Open World Mission(s/?),” a second person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.