PUBG: Battlegrounds to end support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Details here

PUBG: Battlegrounds on Wednesday, August 13, announced that it has decided to end support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the highly popular game this November. This means that console players will now be required to switch to either PlayStation 5 or go with Xbox Series to continue playing the game, according to Android Police. The latest announcement from PUBG marks an end to nearly eight years of service, IGN reported. PUBG: Battlegrounds all set to end support for PS4 and Xbox One.(Unsplash)

Krafton, the South Korean video game publisher behind the veteran battle royale, had earlier talked about its plan to transition its console version to only PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by 2025 end. This comes after MiHoYo confirmed its idea to ditch support for the PS4 version of Genshin Impact.

PUBG: Battlegrounds to end support for PS 4, Xbox One

In an official statement, the development team at PUBG stated that it was a "necessary step" in order to align PUBG Console with the latest consoles available in the market.

"It weighs heavily on us to deliver this news to our console players who have enjoyed PUBG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for so many years," it stated and added that the decision was not "made lightly," coming only after "long and careful consideration".

Also Read: BGMI redeem codes for August 7: How to claim ‘PP-19 Bizon’ and other rewards for free

With this, PUBG now plans to provide a "more stable gameplay environment on console and ensure a smoother, more seamless experience with future updates".

Once the transition is complete, console players of PUBG will get to witness improved visuals as well as more stable frame rates while playing the popular game. Moreover, the company is eying to improve on the ongoing crash issues via memory-related optimizations.

What to do next?

Fans of PUBG: Battlegrounds will be able to download and play the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only till November 13, 2025. Post that, the game will not remain accessible on these platforms. PUBG will preserve the account details and purchase items of the players, which they will be able to use when they log in to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S in the future.

In its official announcement, the company stated that the transition schedule will be during the live server maintenance on November 13, 2025.

Also Read: Man shot while playing PUBG, friends try to mislead police

Once the transition period is complete, the supported specs on Xbox Series S will offer 1080p/1440p at either 60fps or 30fps. On PlayStation 5, players will get to play the game at 1440p and 60fps. Meanwhile, the specs for Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro will be 2160p and 60fps.

FAQs:

Can I play PUBG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after November 13?

No, console players will not be able to play the game after the transition.

When was PUBG released on these platforms?

The Krafton game was made available on Xbox One in 2017 and PS4 in 2018.

Where can console players play PUBG?

These players will have to go for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.