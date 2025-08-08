Red Dead Redemption 2 could get PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2 release soon: Report

Rockstar Games could soon reveal new versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, according to recent online leaks and rumours. The anticipated updates may arrive as early as this month, though the developer has yet to issue any confirmation. Rockstar may announce Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2 this month.(Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2: August Launch (Expected)

However, the speculation about next-gen editions of the 2018 title has circulated for years, but no official release window has been indicated. A post shared on August 5 by a user named TREVOR4REAL (via Notebook Check) claims that a reliable source confirmed the launch for August. The update is said to include optimised versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which potentially will improve the performance on newer consoles.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership

Red Dead Redemption 2 originally debuted for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018. While the game remains playable on current-generation consoles through backwards compatibility, it has never received a dedicated upgrade that takes advantage of the newer hardware’s capabilities. The rumoured update could offer technical enhancements such as faster load times and improved visuals.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos

Switch 2 Version Also Tipped

In addition to the PS5 and Xbox Series updates, the same leak suggests that a Nintendo Switch 2 version will also be unveiled this month. Talk of the game joining the Switch 2 lineup has persisted since early reports about the new console’s initial library. The claim gained further traction after one of the game’s voice actors hinted at the possibility during a livestream.

Also read: Gears of War: Reloaded game set to launch across consoles and PC on August 26

Although no official announcement has been made by Rockstar Games or Nintendo regarding the next-gen or Switch 2 editions. However, industry watchers note that the company has a history of revealing major updates with little prior notice. If the August reveal does not occur, many expect the announcement to still take place before the year ends.

For now, the possibility of multiple platform updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 remains unconfirmed but widely discussed among fans and gaming outlets. The coming weeks may determine whether the rumours mark the return of Rockstar’s acclaimed western to the spotlight in upgraded form.

Mobile finder: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra LATEST price, specs and all details