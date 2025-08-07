BGMI redeem codes for August 7: How to claim ‘PP-19 Bizon’ and other rewards for free
BGMI players can now unlock an exclusive PP-19 Bizon skin using new redeem codes. Know how to redeem these codes and avail exclusive in-game rewards.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a new reason to log in and check their in-game mailbox. Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of exclusive redeem codes offering limited-time rewards. Among today’s highlights is the PP-19 Bizon: Swanky Gadget weapon skin. Players who act fast can unlock this exclusive item, but they must hurry as each code can only be redeemed by 10 users.
The new codes are part of BGMI’s ongoing daily redeem program. These codes will be released regularly via official BGMI channels and remain valid until September 12, 2025. KRAFTON has advised players to stay updated through official announcements and use the codes promptly, as they operate strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.
Here are the redeem codes released on August 7:
- DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N
- DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU
- DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7
- DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT
- DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP
- DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C
- DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX
- DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q
- DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW
- DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG
- DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK
- DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K
- DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8
- DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R
- DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS
- DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN
- DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5
- DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7
- DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA
- DTZUZB39EDAC93B8
- DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA
- DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4
- DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N
- DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV
- DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA
- DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3
- DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G
- DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5
- DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B
- DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV
- DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM
- DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76
- DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP
- DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ
- DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG
- DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7
- DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF
- DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U
- DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E
- DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7
- DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X
- DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ
- DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ
- DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G
- DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK
- DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT
- DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD
- DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S
- DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU
- DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB
How to Redeem BGMI Code For August 7:
- Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Enter your Character ID
- Input the Redemption Code
- Type the Captcha code as shown
- Once confirmed, the reward will be delivered to your in-game mail
Keep these Rules in Mind While Redemption:
- Each code is redeemable by only 10 players
- A code cannot be redeemed more than once by the same user
- One code per player per day
- Guest accounts cannot redeem codes
- In-game mail expires within 7 days if not claimed
- Rewards must be collected within 30 days of receiving the mail
Players are advised to act quickly, as these redemption codes are disappearing fast and will only be available for a limited time.