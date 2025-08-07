Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

BGMI redeem codes for August 7: How to claim ‘PP-19 Bizon’ and other rewards for free

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 03:36 pm IST

BGMI players can now unlock an exclusive PP-19 Bizon skin using new redeem codes. Know how to redeem these codes and avail exclusive in-game rewards. 

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a new reason to log in and check their in-game mailbox. Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of exclusive redeem codes offering limited-time rewards. Among today’s highlights is the PP-19 Bizon: Swanky Gadget weapon skin. Players who act fast can unlock this exclusive item, but they must hurry as each code can only be redeemed by 10 users.

Grab exclusive in-game items using today's official BGMI redeem codes for August 7.(Play Store)
Grab exclusive in-game items using today's official BGMI redeem codes for August 7.(Play Store)

The new codes are part of BGMI’s ongoing daily redeem program. These codes will be released regularly via official BGMI channels and remain valid until September 12, 2025. KRAFTON has advised players to stay updated through official announcements and use the codes promptly, as they operate strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also read: Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

Here are the redeem codes released on August 7:

  • DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N
  • DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU
  • DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7
  • DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT
  • DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP
  • DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C
  • DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX
  • DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q
  • DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW
  • DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG
  • DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK
  • DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K
  • DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8
  • DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R
  • DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS
  • DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN
  • DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5
  • DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7
  • DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA
  • DTZUZB39EDAC93B8
  • DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA
  • DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4

  • DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N
  • DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV
  • DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA
  • DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3
  • DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G
  • DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5
  • DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B
  • DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV
  • DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM
  • DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76
  • DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP
  • DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ
  • DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG
  • DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7
  • DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF
  • DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U
  • DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E
  • DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7
  • DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X
  • DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ
  • DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ
  • DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G
  • DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK
  • DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT
  • DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD
  • DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S
  • DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU
  • DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB

How to Redeem BGMI Code For August 7:

  1. Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
  2. Enter your Character ID
  3. Input the Redemption Code
  4. Type the Captcha code as shown
  5. Once confirmed, the reward will be delivered to your in-game mail

Also read: GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership

Keep these Rules in Mind While Redemption:

  • Each code is redeemable by only 10 players
  • A code cannot be redeemed more than once by the same user
  • One code per player per day
  • Guest accounts cannot redeem codes
  • In-game mail expires within 7 days if not claimed
  • Rewards must be collected within 30 days of receiving the mail

Players are advised to act quickly, as these redemption codes are disappearing fast and will only be available for a limited time.

Mobile finder: Infinix GT 30 Pro LATEST price, specs and all details

News / Technology / BGMI redeem codes for August 7: How to claim ‘PP-19 Bizon’ and other rewards for free
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On