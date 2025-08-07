BGMI redeem codes for August 7: How to claim ‘PP-19 Bizon’ and other rewards for free

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a new reason to log in and check their in-game mailbox. Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of exclusive redeem codes offering limited-time rewards. Among today’s highlights is the PP-19 Bizon: Swanky Gadget weapon skin. Players who act fast can unlock this exclusive item, but they must hurry as each code can only be redeemed by 10 users. Grab exclusive in-game items using today's official BGMI redeem codes for August 7.(Play Store)

The new codes are part of BGMI’s ongoing daily redeem program. These codes will be released regularly via official BGMI channels and remain valid until September 12, 2025. KRAFTON has advised players to stay updated through official announcements and use the codes promptly, as they operate strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also read: Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

Here are the redeem codes released on August 7:

DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N

DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU

DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7

DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT

DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP

DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C

DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX

DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q

DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW

DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG

DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK

DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K

DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8

DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R

DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS

DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN

DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5

DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7

DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA

DTZUZB39EDAC93B8

DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA

DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4

DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N

DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV

DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA

DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3

DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G

DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5

DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B

DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV

DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM

DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76

DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP

DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ

DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG

DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7

DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF

DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U

DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E

DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7

DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X

DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ

DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ

DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G

DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK

DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT

DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD

DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S

DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU

DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB

How to Redeem BGMI Code For August 7:

Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Enter your Character ID Input the Redemption Code Type the Captcha code as shown Once confirmed, the reward will be delivered to your in-game mail

Also read: GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership

Keep these Rules in Mind While Redemption:

Each code is redeemable by only 10 players

A code cannot be redeemed more than once by the same user

One code per player per day

Guest accounts cannot redeem codes

In-game mail expires within 7 days if not claimed

Rewards must be collected within 30 days of receiving the mail

Players are advised to act quickly, as these redemption codes are disappearing fast and will only be available for a limited time.