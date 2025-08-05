Man shot while playing PUBG, friends try to mislead police

A 20-year-old man was accidentally shot in the leg while playing the popular mobile game PUBG with a group of friends, police said. The incident was reported on Monday at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the Uttam Nagar area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The group initially misled police by falsely implicating another minor in the case.

The incident was reported on Monday at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the Uttam Nagar area. The accused have been identified as Jafar Sadik Ali Sheikh, 20, Parshwanath Shirish Chakote, 25, Vaibahv Laxman Dhawade, 22 and Sagar Kothari, 22.

The injured individual has been identified as Sanket Sanjay Mohite, 22 years old.

According to police, the injured person, along with his accused friends, was playing PUBG at Sheikh’s residence.

During the game session, Kothari took out a pistol in his possession and began showing it to others. While loading and unloading it, the pistol jammed. Chakote then took the weapon to handle it himself, during which the gun accidentally discharged, hitting Mohite in the leg.

Immediately, the victim was shifted to the nearby private hospital. Hospital authorities later informed the police about the medico-legal case.

Police sub-inspector Atul Kshirsagar and his team rushed to the hospital and questioned the victim. Mohite initially claimed that a minor, who is their friend, had accidentally fired a shot from a pistol.

Mohan Khandare, senior police inspector at Uttamnagar police station, said, “When we questioned the juvenile, it was found that he had no connection to the shooting, and he was not present in the house when the incident took place. During further interrogation, Mohite revealed the true story.”

A suo motu case has now been registered against the group by the police for misleading the investigation and concealing facts. Police also invoked relevant sections of the Arms Act for possession of country-made pistols.