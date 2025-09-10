Doja Cat did not eat lipstick at VMAs, here's what it actually was

Doja Cat’s red carpet moment at the 2025 MTV VMAs had fans doing a double-take. The rapper ate her lipstick on the red carpet. For a second, it looked like she had gone off script. Turns out, it was all part of a plan. On Monday, MAC Cosmetics confirmed that the lipstick she devoured was not real. Instead, it was chocolate. The brand made the revelation in an Instagram post, crediting pastry chef Amaury Guichon - better known online as “The Chocolate Guy.” Doja Cat poses on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, U.S., September 7, 2025(REUTERS)

Doja Cat did not eat real lipstick. It was chocolate!

Guichon is known for massive edible chocolate sculptures that rack up millions of views. This time, he went smaller but just as detailed. In a behind-the-scenes clip, he mixed caramel, piped it into glossy red chocolate shells, and sealed them up before carving the MAC logo. He then slipped each chocolate lipstick into a real MAC case. He posted the project on his own Instagram story with the caption: “Making @dojacat Red carpet moment Extra sweet!”

Doja Cat x MAC Cosmetics collaboration

The edible lipstick was not just for shock value. It doubled as Doja Cat’s way of announcing her new gig as a Global Ambassador for MAC.

“Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters – and M·A·C has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way...wearing a whole lot of Lady Danger along the way,” she said in a joint statement with the brand.

The lipstick she ate was modeled after Lady Danger, her go-to red shade.

As per People, MAC kept the joke going with a follow-up post showing the bitten lipstick priced at “$926.25.” The caption teased: “Buy it now or make an offer!”

Fans quickly decoded the numbers as a hidden date: September 26, 2025, tied to Doja’s upcoming album. Others thought the company was actually selling the half-eaten prop and started throwing bids in the comments.

