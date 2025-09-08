Doja Cat to Sabrina Carpenter: Who wore what to MTV VMAs 2025

The red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025 witnessed star power and sartorial drama as music icons stepped out in bold, eye-catching outfits. From different takes on sheer dressing to archival pulls, hair-raising accessories and gender-bent fashion, here are all the stand out looks from the evening. All the stylish looks from MTV VMAs 2025.

A lacey affair

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

Singer Sabrina Carpenter went bold in a sheer, form-hugging crimson lace dress from Valentino that displayed her curves. She paid ode to old Hollywood, accessorising the full-sleeved outfit with a fuzzy purple boa. Channelling her inner Jessica Rabbit, her blonde locks were styled in loose, side-parted waves.

A harlequin hit

Doja Cat in Balmain

Rapper-singer Doja Cat brought the drama to the evening in a harlequin-print minidress from Balmain. The off-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline was embellished with pink crystals. Taking it up a notch, she also sported a lipstick-shaped clutch from Judith Leiber — and ate a tube of actual lipstick on the red carpet.

Taking the plunge

Ricky Martin looked too hot to trot on the red carpet

Ricky Martin was too hot to trot on the red carpet in an unbuttoned silk shirt. The singer, who won the Latin Icon award, paired the shirt with high-waisted trousers and a statement neckpiece to round off the look.

Maritime Magic

Conan Gray in Eril Charlotte

Conan Gray served one of the boldest looks at the VMAs. The singer wore a ruffled dress, inspired by vintage sailor uniforms. The Eril Charlotte creation also featured exaggerated puff sleeves and a lace frill. He rounded off the look with a pair of white, blocky platform shoes.

Archival dressing FTW

Tyla in Chanel

Tyla turned a top from Chanel’s 1993 collection and into a cheeky minidress for the red carpet. Originally modelled by Claudia Schiffer, the singer restyled her archival look with a layered, chunky jewellery, a waist chain and black heels.

A twist on suiting

Sombr in Valentino

Singer-songwriter Sombr looked spiffy in a Valentino tuxedo with featured a jacket with embroidered lapels. Cinched at the waist, the blazer also featured a tasseled sash. He finished off the look with coiffed curls to complement the ensemble.

Braided headphones, anyone?

FKA Twigs in Louis Souvestre

Singer-producer FKA Twigs’ custom-made Louis Souvestre fit and washboard abs grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet. But it was her braided headphones, created by celebrity hairstylist Louis Souvestre that stole the show.