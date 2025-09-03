Best lipstick brands to trust for your pout perfect lips: Our top 8 choices for you

Your beauty arsenal is incomplete without a right lipstick shade. From your friendly brunches to official meetings, you would not dare to step out without a perfect lipstick shade. And when it comes to finding the right one, you simply cannot pick a shade that your friend loves. Moreover, with an ocean of options available in the beauty market, choosing one brand too becomes dicey. Top 8 lipstick brands for you(Pexels)

But, fret not, as we have simplified that for you. This article talks about our top 8 choices of best lipstick brands for you to consider. Let's have a look at them.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

A lipstick with built-in primer! Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick comes with the goodness of primer and matte lipstick, giving instant perfection in one swipe. The built-in primer of this lipstick ensures smooth application, full coverage, and long-lasting wear. Its intense pigment stays vibrant throughout the day, keeping your lips looking professional and polished. Its lightweight texture feels comfortable while delivering a crease-free matte finish. Lakme 9to5 lipstick gives a bold colour payoff, and durability, making it your everyday companion from office hours to after-work evenings.

Loading Suggestions...

A lipstick that offers up to 16 hours of stay, L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is a lightweight lipstick. Its transfer-proof formula resists fading, smudging, and feathering, ensuring a flawless matte finish all day. The high-pigment shades glide effortlessly with the precise applicator, delivering bold payoff in a single stroke. Comfortable and breathable, this lipstick keeps lips soft while providing unbeatable durability. Perfect for busy lifestyles, this liquid lipstick from L’Oréal Paris helps you stay unstoppable with confidence, elegance, and resistance that lasts.

Loading Suggestions...

Estee Lauder Pure Color Longwear Matte Lipstick delivers rich, high-impact colour that stays flawless all day. Its lightweight, velvety matte formula glides smoothly, keeping lips comfortable without drying. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it ensures hydration while resisting smudging and fading. This long wear lipstick suits every occasion with its bold shades and luxurious finish. Perfect for women who love timeless elegance, Estee Lauder’s matte lipstick redefines confidence with a smooth, modern look that lasts from morning to night.

Loading Suggestions...

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick gives lips bold colour with a glossy yet transfer-proof finish. Its unique formula locks in shine and pigment for up to 16 hours, ensuring long-lasting impact. The comfortable texture glides easily, offering smudge-resistant wear that feels light on lips. With vibrant shades, this vinyl ink lipstick delivers modern style that stands out. Maybelline’s innovation ensures durability without compromise, making it perfect for women who want both shine and staying power.

Loading Suggestions...

Give your lips a luxurious feel with the Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick that combines luxury with performance, offering a long-lasting, weightless formula. With a soft-matte finish, it delivers full coverage in a single stroke while keeping lips comfortable and smooth. Its lightweight texture ensures effortless wear without caking or dryness. Richly pigmented shades add sophistication to every look, from day to night. Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Matte Lipstick redefines matte with lasting comfort, vibrant colour payoff, and a chic, modern finish.

Loading Suggestions...

Insight Cosmetics Professional Longlasting Lip Color provides vibrant, transfer-proof shades at an affordable price. Its rich formula ensures smooth application and stays intact for hours without smudging. Lightweight and comfortable, this lip colour gives lips bold definition with a matte finish. Designed for modern women, it offers high pigmentation and durability, making it perfect for everyday use or special occasions. Insight Cosmetics delivers professional-quality results that enhance beauty, confidence, and style without compromising on performance or affordability.

Loading Suggestions...

Pilgrim Matte Bullet Lipstick delivers intense colour payoff with a single stroke, ensuring a bold matte finish that stays put. Its transfer-proof and smudge-proof formula resists fading, keeping lips flawless throughout the day. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it feels lightweight and comfortable while enhancing hydration. The bullet design allows smooth, precise application for professional results. With rich shades and durability, Pilgrim Matte Lipstick blends beauty and care, making it the ideal choice for modern women seeking bold elegance.

Loading Suggestions...

Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Matte Lipstick combines comfort with endurance in a modern, non-transfer formula. Its bold colour glides smoothly and sets into a lightweight, velvety matte finish that lasts for hours. Resistant to smudging and feathering, it keeps lips looking fresh throughout the day. Enriched with moisturizing elements, it prevents dryness while maintaining intense pigment. Revlon’s advanced technology ensures long wear performance, making this lipstick perfect for women who want effortless style, vibrant shades, and confidence that stays.

Similar articles for you:

How to make your lipstick last longer? Here are some tips and tricks for you

Nude lipstick shades for soft, subtle, and natural looking lips; Top 8 picks for women

How to find the perfect nude lipstick for your skin tone: Our step-by-step guide to pout-perfect lips

FAQ for lipsticks Which lipstick brand is best for daily use? Brands like Maybelline, Lakmé, L’Oréal, and Nykaa are great for everyday wear as they offer lightweight, hydrating formulas with long-lasting shades that suit daily routines.

Which lipstick is long-lasting and smudge-proof? MAC Retro Matte, Maybelline SuperStay, Huda Beauty Liquid Matte, and Sugar Smudge Me Not are popular for their transfer-proof and all-day wear performance.

Are matte lipsticks better than creamy ones? It depends on your preference: Matte lipsticks: Long-lasting, bold look, but can feel dry. Creamy/satin lipsticks: Moisturizing, smooth finish, but may need frequent reapplication.

Which lipstick shade suits all skin tones? Nude pink, mauve, peach, coral, and classic red are universally flattering shades across different skin tones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.