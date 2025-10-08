Cincinnati Bengals receive Joe Flacco in major NFL trade with Cleveland Browns: Details of the deal revealed

With an aim to solve their quarterback trouble, the Cincinnati Bengals made a new acquisition on QB. The Bengals have roped in Joe Flacco in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, Browns confirmed. Quarterback Joe Flacco makes a pass during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to ESPN, the Bengals will also obtain a sixth-round draft pick, while the Browns acquired a fifth-round pick in the trade. This latest development comes only two days after the Detroit Lions got the better of the Bengals in a 37-24 game at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Flacco’s future

As per Adam Schefter’s X post, the Bengals would want Flacco to start this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. “Bengals would like their new QB Joe Flacco to be ready to play Sunday at Green Bay vs. the Packers. The veteran Flacco is expected to be a quick learner,” read the post shared by Schefter.

Injury headache

The Bengals have been disappointing since their quarterback Joe Burrow endured a toe injury in Week 2. Jake Browning has not been much impressive, having replaced the injured Burrow. The Bengals coach, Zac Taylor, had earlier said that he was confident that Browning would do well as their offensive leader.

Also Read: Trevor Lawrence gets special nickname after Jaguars' stunning last-minute TD vs Chiefs

"I've got a ton of confidence in Jake (Browning). I'm unwavering in that. I know that we can do a great job supporting him to where he can go win games for us,” Taylor told reporters during a press conference at Paycor Stadium earlier this month, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

As per ESPN, Flacco was adjudged the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 and he passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns, having replaced the injured Deshaun Watson. In four games this season, Flacco completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Bengals are currently 2-3, having kicked off the season 2-0. They will next be up against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Also Read: Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Eagles running back recover from knee issue ahead of Giants game?

FAQs

Who traded Joe Flacco?

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Who will the Cincinnati Bengals next face?

The Cincinnati Bengals will next face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Did the Cincinnati Bengals win their last game against the Detroit Lions?

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their last game against the Detroit Lions 37-24.