Trevor Lawrence gets special nickname after Jaguars' stunning last-minute TD vs Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-1 in the 2025 NFL regular season, having bettered their 2024 record, where they won only four games. Their most recent victory came against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, as they won 31-28. Trevor Lawrence was key for the Jaguars, and it reached its climax with his unlikely rushing touchdown near the end of regulation. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Jaguars were trailing by four points and over a minute was left in the fourth quarter. Lawrence led his side on a seven-play drive and ended it with a touchdown pass. At one point it looked like Lawrence would make a blunder of it, as he stumbled on his feet, but he got it and found his way into the end zone, putting Jacksonville in front.

After the game, the Jaguars' Travis Hunter opened up on Lawrence's stunning touchdown. Speaking to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, he said, "I was running my route. I went into motion, and then by the time I looked back, I’ve seen him on the ground. So I look back and I look back again. He was up running. I was like, ‘Oh, touchdown.'"

Hunter was equally good against the Chiefs. In the third quarter, he managed a 44-yard reception while two defenders had him karked. He finished with 64 receiving yards on three receptions and three targets for his side.

When asked to name Lawrence's move, he said, "Touchdown Trevor".

Speaking to ESPN, Lawrence opened up on the moment. He said that it was "sheer panic".

"On the ground, we didn't have any timeouts, I got stepped on coming up, and I was like, 'I gotta get up.' I was just gonna throw it out of bounds to stop the clock, but there was really no one around me so I made a play," he added.