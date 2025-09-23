Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens: Key highlights, star players and more

The Detroit Lions (2-1) put up an impressive show to get the better of the Baltimore Ravens, who played without defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuikea, on Monday night in Week 3 of the NFL. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ran for two touchdowns each as the Lions clinched a 38-30 win over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. But more than the win, the resounding manner in which the Lions achieved their success has enthralled fans, The Guardian reported. Jacob Saylors of the Detroit Lions tackled by Trenton Simpson of Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22.(Getty Images via AFP)

Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens: A look at numbers

Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked seven times by the Lions. Moreover, Dan Campbell’s side outrushed the Ravens 224 yards to 85, as per The Guardian report.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have managed to earn 11 sacks over the first three games of the season and achieved it only three other times in the history of the franchise - 1983, 1997 and 2010.

Montgomery ran for 151 yards and registered two touchdowns, while Gibbs ran 22 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns and then caught five passes for another 32.

What Amon-Ra St. Brown said?

Talking about the win, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said, “It means a lot. Everyone knows Baltimore is a good team. They got one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“They got a good defense, great coach. They play hard, good players. So coming in here, we knew was gonna be a battle. They're physical, we're physical. So I think the way we got the win was bigger than anything. Just the way we were able to finish that game. Defense had huge stops. We were able to grind down, get those first downs to win it,” Brown added.

As per The Guardian, the Lions scored on drives of 98 and 96 yards against the Ravens' front. St. Brown also highlighted this fact after the game. “To get seven sacks (against Jackson) is insane, hats off to our defense,” the 25-year-old said.

Meanwhile, the Ravens, having fallen to 1-2, will have to solve the issues in defense as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next week. The Lions, on the other hand, will next host the Cleveland Browns.

