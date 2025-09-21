NFL schedule for Week 3 Sunday games: See matchups, TV channels and other key details
NFL Week 3 Sunday games: From the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants to the New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, here is all you must know.
The NFL Week 3 Sunday games list features some of the most electrifying matchups of this season. While Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the New York Giants, the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams, as per NFL.com.
The Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers are also in the fray.
Here is the full list of Week 3 Sunday games, along with their corresponding broadcast information, as per USA Today. All timings are in ET.
Also read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: When and where to watch today's match in the US? Check streaming details
NFL schedule today: Week 3 Sunday games
Sunday, September 21
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 PM.
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 PM.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 PM.
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 PM.
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1 PM.
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 PM.
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 PM.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 PM.
Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1 PM.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM.
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM.
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM.
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:20 PM.
NFL Week 3: TV channels for today's games (September 21)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, Fox
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, Fox
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, Fox
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, NBC
Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprising appearance at One805LIVE! concert after King Charles reunion
NFL Week 3 games: TV channels for today's games (September 21)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, Fox
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, Fox
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, Fox
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, NBC
Monday, September 22
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 PM.
FAQs
When and where can I watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the New York Giants on September 21?
You can watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the New York Giants on NBC at 8:20 PM ET.
Can I watch the Green Bay Packers vs the Cleveland Browns on FOX?
Yes, you can watch the Green Bay Packers vs the Cleveland Browns on FOX.
When is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs the New England Patriots on September 21?
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs the New England Patriots is scheduled for 1 PM.