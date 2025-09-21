NFL schedule for Week 3 Sunday games: See matchups, TV channels and other key details

The NFL Week 3 Sunday games list features some of the most electrifying matchups of this season. While Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the New York Giants, the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams, as per NFL.com. NFL Week 3 Sunday games: All you need to know about TV channels and timings.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers are also in the fray.

Here is the full list of Week 3 Sunday games, along with their corresponding broadcast information, as per USA Today. All timings are in ET.

NFL schedule today: Week 3 Sunday games

Sunday, September 21

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 PM.

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 PM.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 PM.

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 PM.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1 PM.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 PM.

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 PM.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 PM.

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1 PM.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM.

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM.

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:20 PM.

NFL Week 3: TV channels for today's games (September 21)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, Fox

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, Fox

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, NBC

Monday, September 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 PM.

FAQs

When and where can I watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the New York Giants on September 21?

You can watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the New York Giants on NBC at 8:20 PM ET.

Can I watch the Green Bay Packers vs the Cleveland Browns on FOX?

Yes, you can watch the Green Bay Packers vs the Cleveland Browns on FOX.

When is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs the New England Patriots on September 21?

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs the New England Patriots is scheduled for 1 PM.