India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: When and where to watch today's match in the US? Check streaming details

After decimating Pakistan in the group stage fixture of the Asia Cup, India is all set to take on their arch-rivals once again today in the Super Fours. The high-voltage fixture between the two fierce rivals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. When and where to watch Ind vs Pak in US(AFP)

In their first meeting of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup, India had clinched a convincing seven-wicket win against Pakistan. Kuldeep Yadav was India’s star figure in the bowling unit in that game, having claimed three wickets. Later, skipper Suryakumar Yadav produced a stellar knock of 47 off 37 balls to guide India to a comprehensive win with 25 balls to spare.

Ind vs Pak: Off-field controversy

Apart from the on-field tussle, the game also witnessed some off-field controversial moments. In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the game had already gained enough attention and eyeballs.

Another big talking point took place after the coin toss for the game, as Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha, and it did not stop there. After the game, the Indian team decided not to come out to share post-match handshakes and pleasantries with the Pakistan team.

On-field developments

Coming back to on-field action, India kicked off their Asia Cup title defence on a promising note. They qualified for the Super Fours of the competition, having won all three games. India has so far beaten Pakistan, the UAE, and Oman. Meanwhile, Pakistan has won two of the three matches it played in the tournament.

Full Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

Live streaming and telecast in the US

India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup Super Fours contest on Sunday, September 21, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can stream the game on WillowTV, which is also available via streamers like Fubo and Sling, as per USA Today.

FAQs

When will the India vs Pakistan game be played?

The Asia Cup Super Fours contest between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, September 21, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Where will the game between India and Pakistan take place?

The Dubai International Stadium will host today’s Asia Cup game between India and Pakistan.