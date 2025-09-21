India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: IND, PAK to box in Round 2 after one week of tension, drama and controversy

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, Ind vs Pak: The grand daddy of all cricketing rivalries returns tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as India take on Pakistan in the Super Four match. Amid all the off-field drama and theatrics, the two teams will strive to focus intensely on their cricketing skills and outclass their opposition on the field. The pitch in Dubai has seen the first game of the Super Four stage unfold between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. While in the group stages, the wicket looked slow and beneficial for the spinners, the latest match gave the view that the surface has got better pace now. The batters might be able to score more runs if they spend a bit of time in the middle, and the pacers will be able to extract more from the track if they use their variations well....Read More

India's strengths and woes:

India have looked invincible in the tournament, especially with their dominant show in the first two games against the UAE and Pakistan. However, Oman made India toil hard in the last game of the league, but it can be put down to the fact that the management was looking to test their bench strength in that game. For this match, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy are expected back in the playing XI, and with that, Suryakumar Yadav will also probably bat at his normal position in the line-up. Gautam Gambhir will try to keep his unit on the track and pick up their momentum quickly from the slight dip that occurred during their last outing.

Pakistan's SWOT analysis:

Salman Ali Agha hopes that his openers provide a better start with the bat. The management will also look at their most experienced batter, Fakhar Zaman, to respond better to the challenge tonight. The onus will also be on Shaheen Afridi to be at his potent best with the new ball in hand. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan go with Haris Rauf for this match, or bring back their left-arm wrist spinner, Sufiyan Muqeem. In the last game against India, Abrar Ahmed looked like the only bowler who had control of things. However, this time, Salman Ali will expect wickets from him in the middle overs, along with being economical.

India Predicted XI:

1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Axar PatelArshdeep Singh, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan Predicted XI:

1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Salman Agha (Captain), 5 Hasan Nawaz, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed.

What's at stake:

This is the first match of the two teams in the Super Four stage. A win in the first match would give them the momentum to advance to the grand finale of the tournament.

Besides a place in the final, the pride of the two nations and billions of supporters is at stake. The recent geopolitical tensions, the handshake row in the previous game, and the stage of the tournament where this game is coming add to the drama around this match. While Suryakumar Yadav and his men will be eager to repeat their antics from the last match, Salman Ali Agha and his unit will be keen to turn the tables or at least show a better character.