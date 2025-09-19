Panthers legend Cam Newton urges Xavier Legette to focus on ‘fundamentals’, makes painful admission on WR

Carolina Panthers' WR Xavier Legette has been in poor form lately, and has bagged only eight receiving yards in two games this season. To make matters worse, the Panthers have lost both of their NFL games. Xavier Legette of the Carolina Panthers warms up before an NFL Preseason 2025 game.(Getty Images via AFP)

Putting more pressure on Legette, the Panthers' all-time leader passer Cam Newton weighed in on the WR's current form and had some advice for him.

What did Panthers legend Cam Newton say?

Speaking on his YouTube show on Thursday, Newton urged Legette to focus on the 'fundamentals'.

"Too many times, I see receivers focusing on route running or skill sets that they are not the receiver that really has these routes. I see a lot of these option route runners—like, bro—you're never gonna run an option route, bro. Work what you're going to do," he said.

"And that's the most frustrating thing coming from a former player. I'm not trying to hate on nobody's craft. I'm not trying to hate on nobody's art. But when you have a receiver who has eight targets with negative two yards . . . let's get back to the fundamentals of catching, let's get back to, 'How can I shape and really creating this route combination where not only am I effective, but I don't trick the quarterback.'

"Players, focus on the fundamentals. Cause that right there, that little mixtape you just created, ain't gon' guarantee you 1,000 yards. And I'm just using Xavier Legette as an example, bro. He's a first-round pick! The optics! Xavier, never mind with the country slang, bro. Never mind with the GloRilla music video. Never mind with the NFL sending you different places to the Kentucky Derby and all that. All that's cool, bro. Lock in! Keep the main thing the main thing. Your time is ticking," he added.